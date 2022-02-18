Joe Biden

White House Spox Can't Confirm If Biden Worked This Week

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Spox Can't Confirm If Biden Worked This Week

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Thursday, White House Principal Deputy Press Security Karine Jean-Pierre offered an awkward answer to a question about President Biden's search for a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer.

A reporter asked whether Biden had interviewed any potential SCOTUS nominees, to which Jean-Pierre wouldn't give an answer. "So, has he just not been working for four days, or what's going on?" the reporter interjected.

"I just don't have anything to share or to confirm or not confirm on this," Jean-Pierre answered. Huh? She can't confirm whether President Biden worked this week? Listen for yourself:

"This is something, again, he's reviewing materials," Jean-Pierre added before the reporter chimed in again to ask "Don't the American people deserve to know what the president is doing?"

It's a good question, especially during the current administration in which Biden has often been outside of D.C., even when international and domestic crises are raging. From horrible jobs reports to the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists, Biden is more likely to be at the beach in Delaware or hid away at Camp David than in the situation room or meeting with his cabinet. 

As for Jean-Pierre's answer, it's just another imprecise and poor answer that only raises more questions about what is going on and who's running the show at the White House. As Townhall pointed out earlier in the week after Jean-Pierre filled in for a full White House briefing, she's a bit of a know-nothing when it comes to answering questions about the Biden administration.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Afghan Refugees Were Not Properly Vetted For Terrorism and It Gets Worse From There
Katie Pavlich
Minnesota GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies of Cancer
Madeline Leesman
Revealed: A New Polling Nugget That the Biden White House is Going to Hate
VIP
Guy Benson
Emails Shine New Light on CDC-Facebook COVID Collusion
Spencer Brown
Why Some Cybersecurity Experts Are Warning Olympians About Using This App During Games
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Trucker Freedom Convoy: Despite Arrests, We're Holding the Line
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular