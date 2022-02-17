The Washington Post Prints Disgusting Racist Smear of Clarence Thomas

The "Democracy Dies in Darkness" crew over at The Washington Post are out with a new report on the Supreme Court that proves just how inane and gross their opposition to conservatives has become. The supposedly straight news story — not some lunatic liberal op-ed — is on how "Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy — and now has the president’s ear on Supreme Court picks" by WaPo's Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Marianna Sotomayor.

In framing a quote from Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), WaPo decided to characterize Justice Clarence Thomas as "the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives." Big yikes.

In just one line, The Washington Post erased the existence of black conservatives, implied that Justice Thomas is some sort of race-traitor, and issued what may be one of the dumbest characterizations in its disgraceful recent history.

WaPo WhiteHouse reporter & WaPo Congress reporter (so this is purportedly a news article & not just a bad opinion piece) dismissively describe Justice Clarence Thomas as “the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives.”https://t.co/2hAVpKERjb pic.twitter.com/4q22py05Q8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022

It's hardly the first time Justice Thomas' mere existence has caused the mainstream media to expose themselves as the racists they apparently are in their own words, but it's disgusting to see the allegedly woke antiracists engage in casual racism under the guise of "news."

Oh nothing, just a little casual racism in the news section of the Washington Post. https://t.co/WsUkKONbr9 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 17, 2022

The Washington Post's report on Joe Biden's quest to fill an upcoming SCOTUS vacancy conveniently neglects to mention the fact that Clarence Thomas' 1991 confirmation to the Supreme Court was assaulted by what Thomas called a "high-tech lynching," something that was led by Joe Biden himself.

FLASHBACK: Then-judge Clarence Thomas didn't pull any punches in responding to the Senate's "high-tech lynching" during his confirmation. pic.twitter.com/Y1sGqdG8yl — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 10, 2021

But that fact is inconvenient to the false liberal narrative that Biden is a lifelong ally to black Americans and that black conservatives are incapable of thinking or acting for themselves. What Thomas said in 1991 is just as true today about how liberals continue treat black conservatives.

As another great man, Thomas Sowell, once explained, "racism is not dead, but it is on life support — kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as 'racists.'" Once again, the race hustlers are the mainstream media — WaPo in this instance — trying to make themselves superior to one of the Supreme Court's greatest justices by smearing him with the implication he doesn't think for himself.

As my Hot Air colleague Ed Morrissey put it: "This bon mot in a reported analysis about Rep. James Clyburn’s credibility doesn’t even qualify as a dog whistle. It’s as subtle as an air horn."