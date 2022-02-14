Virginia

Someone Hid Winsome Sears' Gavel...So She Used Her Patent Leather High-Heeled Shoe

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Someone Hid Winsome Sears' Gavel...So She Used Her Patent Leather High-Heeled Shoe

Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Virginia's newly elected Republican leadership has been hard at work fulfilling its campaign promises for residents of the Commonwealth. Among their early accomplishments, Attorney General Jason Miyares' work to rescind executive mask and vaccine mandates saw Virginia's public universities drop their requirements and Governor Glenn Youngkin successfully rolled back mask mandates for Virginia's students, something Lt. Governor Winsome Sears guided to Senate passage with bipartisan support. 

As a new week of work began on Monday for Virginia's Republican leaders, "an unknown prankster" hid Lt. Governor Sears' gavel, but she didn't skip a beat, bringing Virginia's Senate chamber to order with her high-heeled shoe. 

"One shoe can change your life," Sears remarked of her quick-thinking resourcefulness. "Just ask Cinderella." 

Lt. Governor Sears has already been a critical player in Youngkin's administration and its work to roll back draconian COVID measures implemented by the previous Democrat administration. As the tiebreaker for votes in the Virginia Senate — where she presides as President over a narrow Democrat majority — Sears continues to keep legislation moving, with or without a gavel. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's the Main Pressure Point Kim Jong Trudeau's Government Will Press in Targeting Canadian Truckers
Matt Vespa
White House Refuses to Address Durham Revelations That Could Implicate Biden's NSA
Spencer Brown
There Will Be No Invasion...On Wednesday: Ukraine Officials Say President Was Being 'Ironic'
Matt Vespa
Here's How Justin Trudeau Plans to Crush the Canadian Freedom Truckers
Matt Vespa
AOC: It's a Matter of Time Before We Flip Texas Blue, and When We Do, We're Going to Unionize Everything
VIP
Guy Benson
Amid the Canadian Trucker Protests, The Left Has Found the New 'F' Word...And It's Laughably Pathetic
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular