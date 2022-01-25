Liberal Media Tries to Explain Why Biden Snapped at Doocy...and It's Malarkey

As Townhall reported first yesterday, President Biden got caught on a hot mic calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch." Not exactly the bill of goods Biden sold on the campaign trail as an adult in the room who wouldn't mean-tweet and would treat people with respect.

As the story of Biden's profane outburst spread, the usual suspects were quick to try and cover for Biden, but as with most of his blunders, there's just no way to explain away or contextualize what the president said.

Take NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell and her valiant effort for example. As she explained, President Biden "does not like when questions are asked about a subject other than the planned event."

NBC’s Kelly O'Donnell on Biden calling reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch':



"He does not like when questions are asked about a subject other than the planned event." https://t.co/49gR20IHwe pic.twitter.com/vVYRFsWAaw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2022

Oh, so Biden was just merely upset that Doocy's question wasn't on-topic for the event at which the dust-up occurred? That could be a fair point, but, as O'Donnell also said on NBC Nightly News as she tried to make excuses for Biden, the event "in this case was about middle class families and the economy." But Doocy's question to Biden was about inflation, something that definitely falls within the topic of middle class families and the economy — but apparently O'Donnell doesn't see it that way? Strange.

NBC was joined in the frenzied spin by, who else, CNN, which seems to have quickly received and adopted the approved narrative. Read for yourself and see if you notice anything similar about how these tweets described the incident:

"What a stupid son of a bitch," President Biden says audibly after a reporter asked about inflation being a political liability. “It’s a great asset. 'More inflation,'" Biden deadpanned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 24, 2022

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

Just now, Fox News' @pdoocy asked President Joe Biden if inflation could be a liability for his party going into the midterms.



“It’s a great asset—more inflation,” Biden deadpanned. “What a stupid son of a bitch.” — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 24, 2022

In response to an especially STUPID question from Fox’s Peter Doocy, President Biden deadpanned “What a stupid son of a bitch."



Raise your hand if you think he was speaking for ALL of us! ? — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) January 24, 2022

Ah, so Biden was just hamming it up? And since he "deadpanned" the remark, he's in the clear? Well, anyone who's more than five minutes old remembers that CNN and NBC were not always so forgiving or quick to make excuses for presidential outbursts.

Calling a journalist a "son of a bitch?" It was wrong when Trump was just a candidate, and it's even worse now that he's POTUS... https://t.co/lbWudjumJh pic.twitter.com/LugJKLMvp8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2018

Don't hold your breath waiting for Brian Stelter to attempt a takedown of Biden for Monday's "even worse" than "wrong" "anti-media attack from POTUS."