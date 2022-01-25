NBC

Liberal Media Tries to Explain Why Biden Snapped at Doocy...and It's Malarkey

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Media Tries to Explain Why Biden Snapped at Doocy...and It's Malarkey

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Townhall reported first yesterday, President Biden got caught on a hot mic calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch." Not exactly the bill of goods Biden sold on the campaign trail as an adult in the room who wouldn't mean-tweet and would treat people with respect. 

As the story of Biden's profane outburst spread, the usual suspects were quick to try and cover for Biden, but as with most of his blunders, there's just no way to explain away or contextualize what the president said. 

Take NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell and her valiant effort for example. As she explained, President Biden "does not like when questions are asked about a subject other than the planned event." 

Oh, so Biden was just merely upset that Doocy's question wasn't on-topic for the event at which the dust-up occurred? That could be a fair point, but, as O'Donnell also said on NBC Nightly News as she tried to make excuses for Biden, the event "in this case was about middle class families and the economy." But Doocy's question to Biden was about inflation, something that definitely falls within the topic of middle class families and the economy — but apparently O'Donnell doesn't see it that way? Strange. 

NBC was joined in the frenzied spin by, who else, CNN, which seems to have quickly received and adopted the approved narrative. Read for yourself and see if you notice anything similar about how these tweets described the incident:

Ah, so Biden was just hamming it up? And since he "deadpanned" the remark, he's in the clear? Well, anyone who's more than five minutes old remembers that CNN and NBC were not always so forgiving or quick to make excuses for presidential outbursts. 

Recommended
Savor the Democrats’ Humiliation
Kurt Schlichter

Don't hold your breath waiting for Brian Stelter to attempt a takedown of Biden for Monday's "even worse" than "wrong" "anti-media attack from POTUS."

 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why is the Government Using Black Tarps to Hide Illegal Immigrant Men at the Airport?
Katie Pavlich
What the American Side of the Border Looks Like One Year Into the Border Crisis
VIP
Julio Rosas
Did You Catch California’s Latest Assault on Parental Rights?
Katie Pavlich
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Buy a Child at Walmart
Madeline Leesman
Gross: After DC Officer is Shot, Local BLM Chapter Whines About Too Much Public Support for Cops
VIP
Guy Benson
DeSantis Blasts Biden Administration for Revoking Lifesaving Virus Treatment
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular