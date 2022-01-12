Consumer Prices Hit High Not Seen Since 1982

Wednesday morning's release of consumer price data for December shows that costs have soared seven percent in the previous 12 months, a level of inflation not seen since 1982. The dour news from the federal government's Bureau of Labor Statistics seems to confirm predictions of inflation continuing in 2022, bringing more bad news for Americans struggling to bounce back from the Wuhan coronavirus under President Biden's economic policies.

Consumer prices ?? SOARING ?? 7% in the last year. Inflation hotter than it’s been in nearly 40 years. Biggest jump since June 1982. This is a hardship for millions of Americans, not an inconvenience. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) January 12, 2022

BREAKING: U.S. inflation hits 7%, highest in 40 years pic.twitter.com/oumNsoCsca — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) January 12, 2022

A release accompanying the BLS data explained that "Increases in the indexes for shelter and for used cars and trucks were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase" while "The food index also contributed" as Americans see grocery prices increase.

This is the HIGHEST inflation we've seen in OVER 39 YEARS #Bidenflation



Gas: +49.6% since last year

Bacon: +18.6%

Eggs: +11.1%

Chicken: +10.4%

Fresh Fish: +10.2%

Shoes: +6%

Dresses: +8%

Cigarettes: +9.6%

Furniture: +13.8%

Used Cars & Trucks: +37.3%

Car & Truck Rentals: +36% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) January 12, 2022

BLS added that along with more expensive used vehicles, shelter, and food, "the indexes for household furnishings and operations, apparel, new vehicles, and medical care all increased in December."

Inflation across the economy but excluding food and energy also saw an increase, the sixth time in the previous nine months that it increased by at least .5 percent month-over-month — another repudiation of the Biden administration's previous assurances that inflation was "transitory" and simply evidence that the economy was restarting thanks to Biden's policies.

In fact, BLS noted only "motor vehicle insurance" and "recreation" as costs where consumers saw prices decrease in December.

Consistently rising inflation has come as Democrats enjoy control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, a point not lost on Republicans looking to win majorities in the House and Senate in this year's midterm elections by highlighting the Biden administration and its Democrat allies in Congress that have failed to address — and even ignored — the pain being felt by Americans when they pay for common goods and services.

?? BREAKING ?? Inflation just hit 7%—the highest rate since 1982.



This trend isn’t “transitory,” and it’s all happening under Democrats’ one-party control. pic.twitter.com/GfEhPQ67xy — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 12, 2022

As with many of his stumbles, President Biden previously told reporters that runaway inflation was not a concern of his administration. In fact, back in July of 2020, Biden said that "There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way — no serious economist."

As Katie reported earlier this week, the inflation that's wiped out wage increases for many workers comes along with product shortages leaving grocery store shelves empty in American cities and a supply chain crisis that's received little more than lip service from the Biden administration.