Another One: House Democrat from California Announces Retirement

Continuing a trend that suggests Democrats on Capitol Hill see the writing on the wall that the 2022 midterm elections will be a disaster for their party, U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California's 47th District has decided not to seek another term after nearly a decade in Congress.

"I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to Congress in 2022," Lowenthal said in a statement released by his office on Thursday. "It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens."

After serving the 47th District of California for almost 10 years in Washington, D.C., I have decided not to run for reelection to Congress in 2022. Read my full statement to my constituents: https://t.co/jZm8VdXvz7 — Rep. Alan Lowenthal (@RepLowenthal) December 16, 2021

Lowenthal's statement continued saying his decision to retire will allow him to spend more time with his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren but that "this is not the end" for his career. "There are certainly other pages left to write in my life and other challenges I would like to take on beyond the halls of government," he added.

80-year-old Democratic Rep. Alan Lowenthal is retiring. "After a decade in the House, Congressman Lowenthal’s passion and intellect will be deeply missed by our Caucus and the Congress," Pelosi says: pic.twitter.com/T4q9ayCpXl — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 16, 2021

Lowenthal joins several of his Democrat colleagues in choosing to jump ship rather than run for reelection and serve in the minority should Republicans take control of the House, a prospect that seems exceedingly likely. As Townhall covered previously, Reps. Jackie Speier (D-CA), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), and others have already made it public they won't be sticking around to see what happens.

As Vespa summarized following November's election results, "Democrats only have a four-seat majority in the House. It’s a midterm. The party in power usually does poorly. Joe Biden’s approvals are in the toilet. And the electorate will not be favorable to Democrats next year. Yeah, I could see why some folks are forgoing re-election."