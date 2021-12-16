House of Representatives

Another One: House Democrat from California Announces Retirement

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another One: House Democrat from California Announces Retirement

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Continuing a trend that suggests Democrats on Capitol Hill see the writing on the wall that the 2022 midterm elections will be a disaster for their party, U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California's 47th District has decided not to seek another term after nearly a decade in Congress.

"I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to Congress in 2022," Lowenthal said in a statement released by his office on Thursday. "It is time to pass the baton. It is time to rest and surround myself with the benefits of a life well lived and earned honorably in the service of my fellow citizens."

Lowenthal's statement continued saying his decision to retire will allow him to spend more time with his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren but that "this is not the end" for his career. "There are certainly other pages left to write in my life and other challenges I would like to take on beyond the halls of government," he added.

Lowenthal joins several of his Democrat colleagues in choosing to jump ship rather than run for reelection and serve in the minority should Republicans take control of the House, a prospect that seems exceedingly likely. As Townhall covered previously, Reps. Jackie Speier (D-CA), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), and others have already made it public they won't be sticking around to see what happens. 

As Vespa summarized following November's election results, "Democrats only have a four-seat majority in the House. It’s a midterm. The party in power usually does poorly. Joe Biden’s approvals are in the toilet. And the electorate will not be favorable to Democrats next year. Yeah, I could see why some folks are forgoing re-election."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Election Legislation
Leah Barkoukis
After Unanimous Passage, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Heads to Biden's Desk
Spencer Brown
CBP's November Border Apprehension Numbers a 140 Percent Increase from Last Year
Julio Rosas

Project Veritas Drops Bombshell Video Exposing Another CNN Producer's Interest in Underage Girls
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Two-Thirds of Americans Have One Simple Message for Joe Biden
Matt Vespa

The Real Cost of Bidenflation Is Here
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular