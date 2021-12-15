Biden Judicial Nominee Dale Ho Called U.S. Senate 'Anti-Democratic'

Dale Ho, President Joe Biden's judicial nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, is proving to be yet another radical pick as a new video shows Ho make the claim that the United States Senate and Electoral College are "anti-democratic."

"We ought to be making voting easier," Ho says at the beginning of a clip from the 2018 National Civic Leadership Training Summit uploaded to YouTube by The Andrew Goodman Foundation. "That's not to say that we didn't have controversies about voting rights, of course we did," he adds in the remarks captured on video. "We had lots of disagreements about what voting should look like, what registration should look like, we had lots of longstanding barriers — felon disenfranchisement — the practice of stripping the right to vote from people because of a criminal conviction."

Ho continues claiming the United States has "obviously lots of practices that are anti-democratic, that entrench in some ways minority rule in this country, and I'm talking about things like, you know, the Senate, the Electoral College, and the maldistribution of political power that results from those institutions."

What is it with Joe Biden and his nominees? Seriously, who's putting these candidates forward? The Electoral College has long been a target for Democrats, most recently in the wake of Donald Trump's 2016 victory after which leftists decried the system through which Americans have elected presidents since the 1780s, while the left's self-described saviors of democracy going after the U.S. Senate ebbs and flows depending upon which party controls the upper chamber. In Ho's case, it's especially interesting because his fate as a nominee rests on whether the same U.S. Senate he claims is "anti-democratic" votes to confirm him.

It's unsurprising for Ho to take such a radical position, though, as his past is a who's who of radical, leftist organizations according to his bio published by the White House. Educated at Princeton University and Yale Law School, he clerked for judges on the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York before working for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and making his way to the ACLU's Voting Rights Project where he's been director since 2013.

The clip of Ho trashing the Senate and Electoral College isn't the first radical comment from him to come to light recently, either. As Fox News reported last week, remarks Ho made in 2015 at an ACLU event seem to compare requiring a photo ID to vote to... chemotherapy:

"We always have to weigh the costs against the methods, so let me talk about for a second about what you asked — that question about does this enhance the integrity of our elections, right? Obviously, we all believe that election integrity is important, right?" Ho said. "Obviously, all of us are against voter fraud, right?" he continued. "The question that I think we have to ask ourselves is whether or not the mechanism that we’re using to try to prevent this problem is appropriate to the task. I’m against cancer, but I don’t think everyone in this room should get chemotherapy."

President Biden has faced an uphill battle when it comes to several of his nominees being unable to hide their radical positions on the role of government and U.S. institutions. As Townhall covered previously, Biden was forced to withdraw his nominations for David Chipman to lead the ATF and Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency due to their controversial comments and beliefs.