Conservatives Set the Record Straight on Biden's Inflation Excuses

Following President Biden's attempt to spin the pain American families are feeling — amid lasting inflation and a broken supply chain — into problems caused by anyone other than him, conservatives sounded off and corrected the record for which Biden refuses to accept responsibility.

Economist and Trump administration alumnus Steve Moore — who is also co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity — reaffirmed what Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in a statement earlier on Tuesday: "Joe Manchin was right on the mark today" because a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is only "a 'band-aid.'"

Moore also added that such a release of reserves "will do nothing to solve the larger inflation problem and with gas prices already $1.30 cents a gallon higher than last Thanksgiving, we need to produce ALL of America’s energy to stop this inflation that is hurting the middle class." If the president's ineffective energy strategy isn't expanded, Moore warned, "get ready for $5 to $6 a gallon gas if the Biden war on American energy continues."

THIS.



Biden’s FIRST MOVE was to end Keystone. He followed that with multiple moves to cut off domestic production. Driving up prices to force people into electric cars was the clear plan.



They should just be open about it. https://t.co/pVL3SU3Oxy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 23, 2021

“If President Biden is looking for the ‘root cause’ for higher prices, he needs to look in the mirror instead of blaming the private sector," remarked Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network. "Just a year ago, we were energy independent, thanks to the previous administration’s ‘energy dominance’ strategy. Now Biden is releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begging OPEC to increase production."

Biden decreases domestic energy production and then is forced to tap into the oil reserves because gas prices are thru the roof.



He is to blame for the rising gas prices. His policies are a disaster for us. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 23, 2021

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that "Joe Biden’s failed leadership caused skyrocketing prices, and now American families are paying more for gas, groceries, and everything this Thanksgiving. In Biden’s America, you have to empty your wallet to fill your plate this Thanksgiving."

Heritage Action also chided President Biden for making excuses instead of taking responsibility for the damage that's been done and pledging to do better. After all, Biden has frequently insisted, "the buck" stops with him — except it never does.

Despite what the WH says, Biden decided to remove America’s energy independence on day one when he cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline.



Now Americans are pinching pennies, paying more at the pump and paying more to heat their homes. — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) November 23, 2021

Club for Growth President David McIntosh blasted Joe Biden for "gaslighting the American people by pushing the false narrative that the country is better off with his job and economy-killing policies" and noted Biden has "been president for just 10 months, and his policies have fueled an energy crisis, an inflation crisis, and a supply chain crisis."

Those crises, after all, are not just abstract things bantered about and at times mocked from the White House podium — they have real-world consequences for everyday Americans.

"Today's statement by President Biden directly contradicts the lived experiences of American consumers," said Will Hild — the executive director of Consumers' Research — pointing out the very real impacts of Biden's crises. "We are paying more at the pump, more for groceries, more for our Thanksgiving meal, and more for our holiday shopping list than ever before."

Hild also pointed out that when Biden's not making excuses, the president "is cherry-picking stats to deceive the American people instead of discussing his administration's inability to solve the supply chain crisis and their insistence on making it worse with higher taxes and more regulation. Their stats say Americans are spending money at high levels, but they aren't telling the rest of the story – we’re getting less for it," he added.