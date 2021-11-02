Terry McAuliffe Wasn't Even Going to His Own Election Night Party... Until He Was?

Terry McAuliffe Wasn't Even Going to His Own Election Night Party... Until He Was?

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

On Tuesday evening as Virginia election results poured in and predictions of a McAuliffe victory from the mainstream media, President Biden, and virtually every Democrat fell apart in less than 90 minutes, it became clear the Democrat contender had seen the writing on the wall already.

It was reported roughly 30 minutes after polls closed across the Commonwealth that Terry McAuliffe had sent a "note" to his supporters to let them know that he wouldn't even appear at his own campaign's Election Night event. According to CNN's likely reluctant reporting, his cowardly missive to those who'd supported his candidacy said, in part:

"It’s official — this race is over. The last polls in Virginia have closed, and now we wait for all the votes to be counted…
“No matter what happens tonight, I am blown away by what this grassroots team has been able to accomplish…
“So when the results of this election come in — win or lose — we can rest assured that we did everything we can to create the future that we want.”

Seemingly unwilling to face his own supporters after running a dishonest campaign that failed to make a convincing case to Virginia's voters, McAuliffe was at home. Not at his campaign's event to thank his financial benefactors, volunteers, or those who put their lives aside to work on his campaign. 

It's unsurprising for McAuliffe — a Clinton lackey — that he would start off the night by taking a page out of fellow loser Hillary Clinton's Election Night playbook. After all, in 2016, Hillary Clinton also left her supporters and the media of the world waiting at New York City's Javits Center for hours as Donald Trump's victory became apparent. 

Then, after being in hiding for more than three hours, McAuliffe announced he would in fact speak Tuesday night in remarks slated to begin shortly after 10:00 p.m. 

This is a breaking story and may be updated. 

