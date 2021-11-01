McAuliffe Cancels Rally Appearance As Liberal Strategist Switches Race to 'Leans Republican'

Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe canceled his planned appearance at a rally today in Virginia Beach roughly sixteen hours before polls open across Virginia. McAuliffe was supposed to address supporters in the southeastern corner of the state after rallying voters alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in the area over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is sticking to his schedule and was traveling to his scheduled event in Virginia Beach as news that McAuliffe was backing out of his appearance broke.

Youngkin is heading to his event in Virginia Beach right now. https://t.co/m3Z8V9zTNP — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 1, 2021

Youngkin will address supporters at 5:00 p.m. in Virginia Beach's oceanfront Neptune Park before traveling back to northern Virginia's Loudoun County to hold his final rally at 8:30 p.m.

As things stand on Monday, it's a dead heat between the former governor and businessman. A poll from FOX 5 had Youngkin up over McAuliffe by two points while undecided voters still made up six percent of likely voters polled.

Another poll released on Monday by Trafalgar — their final poll in the contest for Virginia governor — showed Youngkin up by 2.3 percent with just 1.6 percent undecided.

The FiveThirtyEight average as of Monday afternoon showed Youngkin up by one point, 47.8 to 46.8 percent meanwhile the Real Clear Politics average had Youngkin up by 1.7 percent.

The polling shift showing an advantage for Youngkin in recent days has led UVA's Larry Sabato to change his ranking for the Virginia gubernatorial contest from "Leans Democratic" to "Leans Republican."

As Glenn Youngkin told a crowd gathered in Springfield on Saturday night, "This is our moment right now... It’s ours for the taking" before warning supporters that "polls do not win elections, votes do.”