Terry McAuliffe

Latest VA Gov Poll Has Youngkin Up by Two

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin traverse Virginia making their closing arguments to voters, the latest poll continues a recent trend of Youngkin beating out the former governor with just hours left before polls open across the Commonwealth. 

The exclusive FOX 5 poll conducted by Insider Advantage shows Youngkin favored over McAuliffe by two points, 47 percent to 45 percent, among likely Virginia voters. Leftist Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding drew two percent, while six percent reported still being undecided heading into election day. 

Those numbers combined with a margin of error of 4.4 percent means that that the race is still, more or less, a statistical dead heat. But a significant enthusiasm gap has opened up between the two candidates, showing Democrats are less than enthused to turn out for McAuliffe while Youngkin continues to draw significant crowds — even without many national surrogates or the star power of liberal musicians McAuliffe has leaned on to draw supporters to his events. As even The Associated Press noted, McAuliffe and the national Democratic Party "are scrambling to stave off disaster after public polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks." 

On Friday, Youngkin popped above McAuliffe in the FiveThirtyEight polling average, a lead that he maintained through the weekend as he remains 0.6 points above McAuliffe the day before the election. A recent Fox News poll had Youngkin up eight percent, while an Echelon Insights survey found him beating McAuliffe by three.

On the final day of campaigning before polls open in Virginia, Youngkin and McAuliffe are continuing their breakneck campaign to make their respective cases to undecided voters whose final choice may ultimately decide the outcome on Tuesday. After making stops in Richmond and Virginia Beach, Youngkin will close out his campaign with a rally in Loudoun County — the epicenter of the education freedom and school board accountability movement that has become top of mind for Virginia's voters.

