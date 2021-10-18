Joe Biden Probably Regrets Saying This About Food Shortages

As stories of food shortages continue to surface in the United States — affecting families, school districts, and businesses of all sizes — let's take a shuffle down memory lane to recall who Biden says is to blame for such problems with food supply chains in the United States.

Back in May of 2020, then-candidate Biden released a video explaining his thinking. "We don't have a food shortage problem, we have a leadership problem," he declared.

We don't have a food shortage problem — we have a leadership problem. pic.twitter.com/eFpJ8PGHGM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 21, 2020

"It's not a food shortage, it's a lack of leadership. A lack of leadership," Biden said reinforcing his poorly-aged point. And the leadership goes across the board."

"I mean, we have the best agricultural system in the world," Biden explained, claiming there's no reason for food shortages to exist. "It's the leadership that's- we can't afford to let people go wondering where they're going to get their next meal. And so right now, hunger today isn't about scarcity, it's about massive failure in leadership," Biden said.

Now that Biden is the one in leadership — as is his administration "across the board" — does he still believe that it's unconscionable for Americans to wonder where they'll get their next meal? Does he still think America's agricultural system should mean America ought to be immune to food shortages?

Because Americans are wondering where they'll get food as grocery store shelves turn bare while restaurants and other food providers face becoming unable to offer their full menu to customers.

??Was just at Whole (lack of) Foods. #Shortages in the “richest country in the world.”



At what point is the US not the richest country if there are further reductions in the amount of stuff available to buy? pic.twitter.com/M5T0frLJqg — George Gammon (@GeorgeGammon) October 18, 2021

Huge companies including McDonalds, Starbucks, and Taco Bell are starting to face food shortages in the goods they need to keep their offerings available. Americans are finding their grocery store shelves thinning out. School districts in several states are unable to secure enough food to offer students lunch.

So the next time you find an empty aisle in your grocery store or try to order your favorite fast-food meal that's suddenly unavailable, blame America's "leadership problem," and the man in charge. After all, that's what the President told us to do.