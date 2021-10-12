Nancy Pelosi

Terse Nancy Pelosi Scolds Media: 'Do a Better Job of Selling' Biden's $3.5T Budget

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 2:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed yet again the cozy relationship that exists between mainstream media and elected Democrats — or at least the one Democrats have come to expect.

When asked about why support for President Biden's domestic legislative agenda was waning as the trillions of dollars in new spending remained stalled in Congress amid Democrat infighting, Pelosi chose a new target on which to heap the blame. Of course it wasn't her fault, nor is it President Biden's, apparently. 

"Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging? And going forward how do you sell this?" asked a reporter.

"I think you could all do a better job of selling it to be very frank with you," Pelosi snapped back.

Oh, so it's the media's fault that Americans aren't thrilled about trillions of dollars spent on woke special interests and priorities. It couldn't possibly have anything to do with the inflation that's already hitting Americans across the board? It probably has nothing to do with the rest of Biden's blunders thus far in his presidency that have caused Americans to doubt what he says — or Pelosi says — is true? 

Nope. To Pelosi, the media arm of the Democratic National Committee and Biden White House — that is, the mainstream media — has failed to keep up its end of the bargain that apparently includes providing unyielding loyalty and puff pieces on whatever radical Democrats want to foist upon the American people. 

It's absurd, but of course true. All that's left to do is offer thoughts and prayers to Speaker Pelosi in this trying time of betrayal by her lapdog reporters and Brian Stelter who assuredly tried his best but apparently failed to deliver performances that were up to snuff with Pelosi's expectations. 

