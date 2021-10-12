Flashback: Biden's Middle Class Tax Lie

President Joe Biden has insisted that his gargantuan spending proposals will not affect middle class Americans, even promising that those who make $400,000 or less per year will not see a tax increase to pay for his multi-trillion-dollar woke infrastructure and social spending plans that are currently stalled in Congress amid Democrat infighting.

Through the inflation his policies created, though, the president has already effectively broken his promise of not raising taxes on middle class Americans. But it turns out this isn't the first time Joe Biden has said one thing and then done another when it comes to taxes on the American people — it's a lie Biden has peddled for more than a decade as he's pushed massive spending plans that inevitably result in more taxes on hard working Americans.

A new video from the Republican National Committee — previewed exclusively by Townhall — highlights Joe Biden's duplicity and the similarity between his broken promises going back to 2008 and his pledges more recently that suggest his government-bloating agenda will hit middle class Americans as they struggle to recover from the damage done by Wuhan coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

The first clip in the RNC video shows then-Senator Biden debating Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in a 2008 VP debate proclaiming that "no one making less than $250,000 will see one single penny of their tax raised."

Of course, anyone around for Biden's first stint in the White House as hapless Vice President to Barack Obama remembers how that promise held up.

Clips from 2009, 2010, and 2012 remind that the Obama-Biden campaign promise to not raise taxes on middle class Americans was broken dozens of times as their administration's tax and spend agenda did not spare those making less than $250,000 annually as Biden promised.

Roughly a decade later, Biden is again promising that "anyone making less than $400,000 will not see one single penny in their tax raised."

Sound familiar?

As Townhall has highlighted, the Biden economic agenda — with his proposed and already enacted legislation — will hit wide swaths of middle class Americans with higher tax bills through a number of new penalties, including cigarette taxes that "unquestioningly fall on people [making] under four hundred thousand" dollars each year.

And virtually all Americans who were assured by the President they wouldn't pay "a penny more" in taxes have already seen inflation caused by the Biden agenda as a tax on their wages. Paying on average more than $150 more per month on everyday goods and services, Americans are taking a hit to their wallets at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and just about everywhere else.

Compounding Biden inflation is his failure to handle the supply chain and transportation issues that have turned offshore waters near U.S. ports — most notably the twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles — into parking lots for cargo vessels. As a result, supplies are dropping while demand increases, a recipe for even greater inflation in the prices of goods Americans need, just in time for the holiday shopping season.