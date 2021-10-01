jim banks

House Conservatives Introduce Bill to Block Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Posted: Oct 01, 2021 11:30 AM
House Conservatives Introduce Bill to Block Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced a bill driven by the conservative Republican Study Committee in the House this week aimed at stopping the Biden administration's mandate for employees of private companies to get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus. 

The "Health Freedom for All Act" would "amend the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 to prohibit the Secretary of Labor from issuing a temporary standard with respect to COVID-19 vaccination or testing."

The amendment to be added is short and sweet:

The Secretary may not issue an emergency standard that requires an employer to ensure that employees of the employer have received a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo COVID-19 testing.

Rep. Tenney explained on Twitter that she is vaccinated and supports voluntary vaccination efforts but that the Health Freedom for All Act comes from her strong opposition to the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine being forced on Americans or used as a condition for employment. "This mandate is yet another attempt to skirt the law," Tenney added, referencing the Biden administration's other attempts to use authority it doesn't have in its extension of the eviction moratorium. 

Tenney's bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Brian Mast (R-FL), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), John Rose (R-TN), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Brian Babin (R-TX), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Jason Smith (R-MO), and August Pfluger (R-TX).

Calling the White House's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate "un-American and unconstitutional," Rep. Banks pointed out that President Biden assured Americans he wouldn't mandate vaccines, another broken Biden promise. 

Most Popular