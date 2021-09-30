Biden's Bread Lines: Jobless Claims Spike for Third Straight Week

As the president struggles to get his economic plans agreed to by Congress, more bad news about the Biden economy came on Thursday from the Department of Labor via its weekly unemployment claims report that showed another increase in the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits for the first time. It's the third straight week of increased new unemployment claims that reached 362,000 for the week ending September 25th when a drop in new claims was expected.

Despite predictions that the number of jobless claims would decline in Thursday's data, the opposite was true. It's not the first time Biden's economy has defied optimism to deliver bad numbers, either — and things just keep getting worse.

CNBC broke down the data from the previous report from the week ending September 18 that shows the negative trend isn't slowing down:

First-time filings for unemployment benefits jumped last week, hitting the highest level in a month, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial claims for the week ended Sept. 18 on a seasonally adjusted basis totaled 351,000, an increase from the previous week’s upwardly revised 335,000 and well ahead of the 320,000 Dow Jones estimate. The total was the highest since the week of Aug. 21.

President Biden had promised that he would "build back better" and lead America out of the pandemic lockdowns that required businesses to close and pushed many to shutter permanently, but more than nine months into his administration, Biden has not managed to bring America back at all, let alone better. Instead, Biden's presidency continues to take the country in the wrong direction.

Thursday's report showing even more Americans were out of work indicates that the overall jobs numbers for September won't be pretty. And that report might not even be the worst of it as even more employees are forced out of their jobs for choosing not to get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus, though some terminated for choosing not to get the vaccine are ineligible for unemployment benefits.

In New York alone, some 70,000 to 80,000 healthcare workers are at risk of being terminated for noncompliance with Governor Kathy Hochul's mandate. In Massachusetts, state troopers are resigning in droves because of Governor Charlie Baker's mandate. Hospitals in North Carolina and Texas are firing employees for noncompliance with vaccine mandates by the hundreds. United Airlines has started the process of firing some 600 unemployees.

And all of it comes at the spurring of President Biden and his administration's moves to mandate vaccines for tens of millions of Americans without exception. Even before Biden found a dubious and roundabout way to mandate vaccines for tens of millions of private sector employees, he and his administration were pushing companies to force vaccines on their workers. Now the economy is beginning to feel the results of such mandates as Biden's Wuhan coronavirus policies become another drag on his already woefully handled economy.