Pentagon

SecDef Austin Gives Nonanswer to Question About Dishonorable Discharges for Unvaccinated Troops

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
SecDef Austin Gives Nonanswer to Question About Dishonorable Discharges for Unvaccinated Troops

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was asked on Tuesday about the fates of American service members who choose not to receive a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, and his nonanswer response offered only a veiled threat that unvaccinated troops would be handled according to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Asked if he was "against dishonorable discharges for the military for not taking a vaccine" in light of President Biden and his military leaders' decision to mandate Wuhan coronavirus vaccines, Austin was reminded "you're the leader of the DoD."

"I am the leader, and again, we have a UCMJ that really addresses all of the issues in the military and gives our leadership what they need to be able to enforce standards," said Austin, avoiding a direct yes or no answer. "Taking the vaccine is a requirement, and again, I'll just leave it at that." 

The question was posed by Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville during the day-long hearings in which President Biden's top military brass were testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw U.S. service members killed in action, ten innocent Afghan civilians — including seven children — killed in a botched drone strike authorized by Biden, and a still-unknown number of American citizens left behind. 

Senator Tuberville, along with fellow Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and James Lankford (R-OK) introduced a measure earlier in September aimed at prohibiting the Department of Defense from doling out dishonorable discharges to those who choose to remain unvaccinated. 

Representative Mark Green (R-TN), a combat veteran himself, introduced a similar measure that was approved by the House Armed Services Committee with unanimous support from his Democrat colleagues. 

The Biden administration however, as Leah covered previously, said it “strongly opposes” such provisions for unvaccinated service members and that Green's proposal would "detract from readiness and limit a commander's options for enforcing good order and discipline when a Service member fails to obey a lawful order to receive a vaccination."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Will General Milley Be Remembered as One of 'The Men Who Broke the Military?'
Katie Pavlich
Why the Biden WH Is Still at War with Border Patrol Even After 'Whips' Story Was Exposed as Fake News
Matt Vespa
Taliban Wastes No Time Returning to Barbaric Ways
Spencer Brown
A Surprising Number of Republicans Supported Requiring Women Register for Draft
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Pfizer Is Testing an Oral Drug to Fight COVID-19
Madeline Leesman
NC Hospital System Carries Out One of Largest Mass Firings to Date Over Vaccine Mandate
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular