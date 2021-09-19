'President Unity' Failed to Unite America

On January 20, newly inaugurated President Biden stood on the west front of the United States Capitol and declared himself to be President Unity for all Americans. He was so insistent on the theme of unity that he used some variation of the word eleven times in his roughly twenty-minute address. Biden said his "whole soul" was in "uniting our people" and "uniting our nation."

Now nine months later, it's clear the promises of unity were just that: promises, that still remain unfulfilled.

A new Fox News poll released Sunday morning shows that, among registered voters nationwide, President Biden has failed to unite the country. A majority of Americans — 54 percent — think that America is less united since he took office while just 37 percent think the country has become more united since January 20.

And that's not the only bad news for Biden among the American electorate with little more than a year until the midterm election that's set to be a referendum on his agenda when Democrats in Congress face voters.

When asked whether Joe Biden is a "strong leader," 53 percent said no. Just under half — 49 percent — think Biden has the "mental soundness to serve effectively as president." His approval continues to decline, now at just 50 percent, down from 56 percent in June.

Broken down into different areas, 55 percent of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, 50 percent approve of his handling of the economy, and just 36 percent approve of how he handled the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden has made the American economy worse, according to 57 percent of Americans. Inflation and higher prices lead the list of concerns for Americans, beating out other concerns including the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Surprising number in the Fox poll...the top concern of voters? Inflation, above COVID or Afghanistan. 82% concerned about inflation, 74% COVID, 73% Afghanistan.https://t.co/kXw95InYx0 — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) September 19, 2021

After watching the humiliating and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan executed by President Biden, just 37 percent of Americans approve of how the withdrawal was carried out despite 55 percent of registered voters approving of the decision to withdraw from the country. 55 percent say the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan is a "major threat" to the United States. More Americans also blame the Biden administration (48 percent) than the Taliban (41 percent) for U.S. citizens being stranded in Afghanistan.

Overall, 56 percent of Americans report that they are "not satisfied" with the way things are going in America today while 42 percent are "satisfied."

The Fox News survey was conducted September 12-15 and includes interviews among 1,002 registered voters across the country. Conducted jointly by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), the latest poll has a margin of error is ±3.