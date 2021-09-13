USCP Will Put Fencing Back Up Ahead of Rally for January 6th Defendants

The United States Capitol Police announced Monday that they would again put fences up around the United States Capitol ahead of events scheduled to take place on September 18 in support of January 6 defendants.

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger tells reporters that fencing will start going back up around the Capitol a “day or two” before the Sept. 18 rally, and if “everything goes well,” it will come down “soon” after. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) September 13, 2021

According to USCP Chief Manger, the fencing will be put up ahead of the rally with the hope it will be taken down shortly after the "Justice for J6" rally.

Chief Manger tells me the fencing will go up within the next day or two and he hopes it will come down immediately after.



When asked if Capitol Police is prepared — he said “we are doing all we can.” — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 13, 2021

The House Sergeant at Arms clarified that the fencing will go up on Friday.

!!! Fencing around the Capitol goes back up FRIDAY https://t.co/iE6LdwmGWC — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) September 13, 2021

The decision comes after USCP Chief Tom Manger met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to brief them on security preparations.

USCP Chief Tom Manger arrives for a briefing with Congressional leadership ahead of the September 18 “Justice for J6 Rally.” Pelosi, McCarthy, Schumer and McConnell are all attending. pic.twitter.com/sxurxPsO7V — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) September 13, 2021

When asked about when exactly the fencing would come down, Speaker Pelosi said that decision remains "up to the police board."