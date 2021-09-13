Congress

USCP Will Put Fencing Back Up Ahead of Rally for January 6th Defendants

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The United States Capitol Police announced Monday that they would again put fences up around the United States Capitol ahead of events scheduled to take place on September 18 in support of January 6 defendants. 

According to USCP Chief Manger, the fencing will be put up ahead of the rally with the hope it will be taken down shortly after the "Justice for J6" rally.

The House Sergeant at Arms clarified that the fencing will go up on Friday.

The decision comes after USCP Chief Tom Manger met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to brief them on security preparations. 

When asked about when exactly the fencing would come down, Speaker Pelosi said that decision remains "up to the police board."

