As 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Premieres, Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton Should Apologize

The third and newest installment of FX's American Crime Story series will premiere Tuesday night, this time centering on the impeachment of President Clinton and events that led to one of the biggest scandals in White House history.

According to the network, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" is "a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford)."

You haven't heard the whole story yet. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres tonight at 10pm on FX. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/at8G2qtSOR — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) September 7, 2021

Characters familiar to conservatives include Matt Drudge who is played by Billy Eichner — best known for yelling at people in the streets of New York City on "Billy on the Street" — and Ann Coulter who is played by Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" fame.

An extended first look trailer shows what viewers can expect as elite liberal Hollywood turns its sights to tell the sordid tale of a Democrat, for once:

See the untold story through their eyes. Get a FIRST LOOK at Impeachment: American Crime Story. Premieres September 7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/gz7YVbdN7i — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) September 2, 2021

The woke cast and production team means there's sure to be plenty of bias against conservatives, but there's ultimately no way to sugarcoat what President Clinton — played by Clive Owen in the series — did and how he tried to peddle his lies to the American people amid his downfall. It also remains to be seen how the series will treat Hillary Clinton — played by Edie Falco — and depict her actions during the scandal.

Earlier on Tuesday, "that woman" Monica Lewinsky herself joined The TODAY Show to talk about being both a producer and a subject of the newest American Crime Story series.

"As a producer, I'm really proud," Lewinsky told Savannah Guthrie. "As a subject, I'm nervous. I'm nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behavior that I regret."

“As a producer, I’m very proud … as a subject, I’m nervous.” -Monica Lewinsky on the anticipated series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” pic.twitter.com/aahSYYBPpX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

"It is a dramatization," admitted Lewinsky of the FX series, "but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth."

“It is a dramatization, but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth.” -Monica Lewinsky on “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” pic.twitter.com/bUvDFSZNME — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021

When asked whether she wanted an apology from President Clinton, Lewinsky said "I don't need it" but "he should want to apologize."