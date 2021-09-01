Promises Made, Promises Broken: The Biden Admin's False Afghanistan Guarantees

As the Biden administration continues taking a victory lap on what it's feverishly spinning as a successful withdrawal from Afghanistan — despite leaving Americans behind in the country — the President and his senior officials are counting on Americans forgetting what those same people said in the weeks, days, and hours leading up to their humiliating exit.

Now that the world has watched the outcome of Biden's withdrawal, service members, Americans, and our allies want to know why, just days before the chaotic end to America's military presence in Afghanistan, did officials from the White House, State Department, and Pentagon offer assurances that things would end smoothly?

The RNC compiled those statements that later proved false into a devastating three-minute video — previewed exclusively by Townhall — that suggests Republicans are gearing up to use the President's haphazard withdrawal as fodder to scorch Biden and any Democrats who go along with Biden's charade of success.

The RNC's video shows how Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared that "the United States will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan," adding "we are committed to a responsible and sustainable end to this war while preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the Biden administration would "seek to bring a reasonable end to the conflict, to remove our troops from harm's way, and to ensure that Afghanistan can never again become a haven for terrorists that would threaten the United States."

"We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit," claimed President Biden. "We’ll do it responsibly, deliberately, and safely."

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby promised that military leaders would be able to exit the country after nearly two decades "in a safe, orderly, and effective way." This promised orderly exit meant the Pentagon agreed publicly with the State Department that there was no intention "to close the embassy or to close all the diplomatic presence in Kabul" because "the situation in Kabul is calm right now," Kirby added.

"They will do it safely, they will do it orderly, and they will do it deliberately," assured Secretary of Defense Austin of the Biden administration's withdrawal. "And they will do it in lockstep with their allies," he added.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price told the world that the United States would retain an embassy "on the ground in Kabul." He's also on the record telling reporters from the State Department podium that the fall of Afghanistan "is not a foregone conclusion as many people seem to think that this will be an inexorable march forward for the Taliban."

Blinken reiterated Price's statement, insisting the State Department was "not withdrawing" from Afghanistan and that "the embassy is staying, our programs are staying." He mentioned the possibility of "a significant deterioration in security" which "could well happen," but added "I don't think it's going to be something that happens from a Friday to a Monday."

Of the Afghan government's ability to withstand Taliban aggression, Biden was a leading voice. "They have the capacity to be able to sustain the government," he said. "The likelihood there's going to be a Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely," Biden told the American people. The Afghans "clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place," he also said. "We are not going to walk away and not sustain their ability to maintain that force."

"There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the- of the United States from Afghanistan," Biden said unequivocally but falsely in one of many comments asserting that the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban was anything but inevitable.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that "no particular outcome in our view is inevitable" in Afghanistan.

These insanely optimistic and almost literally unbelievable predictions from the Biden administration proved entirely false. The exit was not orderly and it was not safe. There was no coordination with America's allies who were shocked and angry with Biden's unilateral action. There is no longer any diplomatic presence at the Kabul embassy or elsewhere in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's government did not hold, and it did in fact fall in a Friday to Sunday situation. Terrorists are running free across Afghanistan and are already busy establishing training camps.

The Biden administration could not have been more wrong in its promises for what would become of a post-America Afghanistan. Their humiliating, deadly, and dangerous results speak for themselves.