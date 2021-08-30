'13 Heroes': America Unites to Remember Service Members Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

As the families and friends of the 13 American service members killed in last week's suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport mourn their lost loved ones, Americans are uniting to show their gratitude for those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the country:
- Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
- Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
- Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
- Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
- Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
- Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
- Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee
As these 13 heroes made their final trip home to the United States, Americans across the country set up simple but moving displays to express their gratitude and make sure the sacrifice of these selfless individuals was not forgotten.
While the sorrow they feel is nowhere near as deep as the fallen heroes' loved ones, the displays show families of the fallen that their loss is not carried by them alone, but by grateful Americans everywhere.
From baseball fields in Atlanta and Reno to bars and restaurants across the country, patriotic Americans made sure these 13 heroes were remembered.
Stopped by for dinner today and saw this. It’s heartwarming to know even all the way in South Texas we are honoring the 13 American Heroes who died serving our country so we can live free. I’ve seen several other RGV spots do the same and for that, i’m extremely grateful. pic.twitter.com/Co3HYLKu2u— Sydney Hernández (@SydneyHdzTV) August 30, 2021
Braves reserved 13 seats for our heroes. pic.twitter.com/CCptFHqD9q— Mark Owens (@marko6262) August 29, 2021
We Reserve this Table for OUR 13 American Soldiers! Heroes ! Please take a Moment and think what they gave to our Country! Salute to All OUR Military Past and Present! pic.twitter.com/gqi4giDqWN— kirkmans VIP Pizza (@VipKirkmans) August 29, 2021
In West Michigan, tributes to the 13 fallen heroes are popping up: pic.twitter.com/7vL9UHniln— Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) August 30, 2021
At my brother-in-law’s restaurant.— Andrew Daub (@TheResoluteLife) August 27, 2021
They set a table aside for our latest fallen heroes and bought a round for each of the 13.
People are having a hard time walking by without getting emotional.
As it should be. pic.twitter.com/hutKVP1DBu
13 beers for 13 heroes ????— Reno Aces (@Aces) August 30, 2021
Tonight we play for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Kabul earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/Ml1KE192RC
The Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina in Maryland tonight— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) August 28, 2021
“This table display is reserved all night for the 13 military heroes we lost at the airport in Kabul, along with a round of beer for each of them.” pic.twitter.com/1xN8Gis38l
A round of 13 beers for the 13 heroes who won't be coming home. @FOPLodge5 @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/0J363A7ojk— PhillyDude (@PhillyDude4) August 28, 2021
One of my good buddies is a bartender at the Boardy Barn and just posted this.— Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) August 29, 2021
“Reserved for our 13 fallen heroes. God bless America”
Love it ???? pic.twitter.com/g2UcfrO5LJ
This weekend, these 13 seats will be reserved for the 13 fallen heroes who lost their lives in Kabul. Section 108, Row C, Seats 1-13 are dedicated to them. pic.twitter.com/tKiZPf699J— West Virginia Power (@wv_power) August 30, 2021
“In honor of our 13 fallen heroes, we thank you for your service.” @RaffertysEtown #USA pic.twitter.com/l7r0sY00mM— Ally (@WLKYAlly) August 30, 2021
13 Heroes. Today we leave out 13 sticks in honor of 13 lives that were lost while attempting to save lives without regard of their own because it was right and it was their duty. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families and friends of these 13 Heroes. pic.twitter.com/6ZHmAIauT4— Top String Lacrosse (@thetopstringlax) August 30, 2021
13 beers for our 13 fallen heroes. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. ???? pic.twitter.com/hWDJXVgYDO— Hollywood Casino St. Louis (@HollywoodSTL) August 30, 2021
When I arrived at tonight's finale to the Lions Club's 26th Summer Concert Series I was moved by this incredible display. The best seats were reserved for the 13 heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice this past week in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/GitjwMYlmi— Matt Slater (@matt4yorktown) August 29, 2021
Tonight we reserved a table in honor of our 13 fallen heroes lost in Kabul. Our hearts are heavy as we salute our soldiers and their families. We are forever grateful for their service and the service of all those in our U.S. military. pic.twitter.com/9kRnNjgvsM— 1820 BrewWerks (@1820BrewWerks) August 30, 2021
Reserved all day for the heroes we lost at the airport in Kabul, with a round of beer for all 13 of them. Grateful and humbled thoughts and prayers for their families ???? ?????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PLX9rWuB2o— EL GUAPO (@OConnorBrewing) August 28, 2021
Reserving and honoring our 13 brave heroes for paying the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/lxTcBSnuYX— Czann's Brewing Co. (@Czanns) August 28, 2021
The track set up 13 beers for the 13 fallen heroes that return home today ???? pic.twitter.com/DDntCe1hf5— Russ Solis ?? (@RussSolis79) August 29, 2021
These 13 seats are reserved at today’s game for the 13 fallen heroes who lost their lives in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/lfvcwMMZI7— Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) August 29, 2021
A large group of people gathered at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial for a candlelight vigil, Saturday, in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug 26, during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/Hehx6pdfk1— U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 29, 2021