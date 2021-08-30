'13 Heroes': America Unites to Remember Service Members Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

As the families and friends of the 13 American service members killed in last week's suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport mourn their lost loved ones, Americans are uniting to show their gratitude for those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the country:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

As these 13 heroes made their final trip home to the United States, Americans across the country set up simple but moving displays to express their gratitude and make sure the sacrifice of these selfless individuals was not forgotten.

While the sorrow they feel is nowhere near as deep as the fallen heroes' loved ones, the displays show families of the fallen that their loss is not carried by them alone, but by grateful Americans everywhere.

From baseball fields in Atlanta and Reno to bars and restaurants across the country, patriotic Americans made sure these 13 heroes were remembered.

Stopped by for dinner today and saw this. It’s heartwarming to know even all the way in South Texas we are honoring the 13 American Heroes who died serving our country so we can live free. I’ve seen several other RGV spots do the same and for that, i’m extremely grateful. pic.twitter.com/Co3HYLKu2u — Sydney Hernández (@SydneyHdzTV) August 30, 2021

Braves reserved 13 seats for our heroes. pic.twitter.com/CCptFHqD9q — Mark Owens (@marko6262) August 29, 2021

We Reserve this Table for OUR 13 American Soldiers! Heroes ! Please take a Moment and think what they gave to our Country! Salute to All OUR Military Past and Present! pic.twitter.com/gqi4giDqWN — kirkmans VIP Pizza (@VipKirkmans) August 29, 2021

In West Michigan, tributes to the 13 fallen heroes are popping up: pic.twitter.com/7vL9UHniln — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) August 30, 2021

At my brother-in-law’s restaurant.



They set a table aside for our latest fallen heroes and bought a round for each of the 13.



People are having a hard time walking by without getting emotional.



As it should be. pic.twitter.com/hutKVP1DBu — Andrew Daub (@TheResoluteLife) August 27, 2021

13 beers for 13 heroes ????



Tonight we play for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Kabul earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/Ml1KE192RC — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 30, 2021

The Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina in Maryland tonight



“This table display is reserved all night for the 13 military heroes we lost at the airport in Kabul, along with a round of beer for each of them.” pic.twitter.com/1xN8Gis38l — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) August 28, 2021

A round of 13 beers for the 13 heroes who won't be coming home. @FOPLodge5 @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/0J363A7ojk — PhillyDude (@PhillyDude4) August 28, 2021

One of my good buddies is a bartender at the Boardy Barn and just posted this.



“Reserved for our 13 fallen heroes. God bless America”



Love it ???? pic.twitter.com/g2UcfrO5LJ — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) August 29, 2021

This weekend, these 13 seats will be reserved for the 13 fallen heroes who lost their lives in Kabul. Section 108, Row C, Seats 1-13 are dedicated to them. pic.twitter.com/tKiZPf699J — West Virginia Power (@wv_power) August 30, 2021

“In honor of our 13 fallen heroes, we thank you for your service.” @RaffertysEtown #USA pic.twitter.com/l7r0sY00mM — Ally (@WLKYAlly) August 30, 2021

13 Heroes. Today we leave out 13 sticks in honor of 13 lives that were lost while attempting to save lives without regard of their own because it was right and it was their duty. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families and friends of these 13 Heroes. pic.twitter.com/6ZHmAIauT4 — Top String Lacrosse (@thetopstringlax) August 30, 2021

13 beers for our 13 fallen heroes. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. ???? pic.twitter.com/hWDJXVgYDO — Hollywood Casino St. Louis (@HollywoodSTL) August 30, 2021

When I arrived at tonight's finale to the Lions Club's 26th Summer Concert Series I was moved by this incredible display. The best seats were reserved for the 13 heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice this past week in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/GitjwMYlmi — Matt Slater (@matt4yorktown) August 29, 2021

Tonight we reserved a table in honor of our 13 fallen heroes lost in Kabul. Our hearts are heavy as we salute our soldiers and their families. We are forever grateful for their service and the service of all those in our U.S. military. pic.twitter.com/9kRnNjgvsM — 1820 BrewWerks (@1820BrewWerks) August 30, 2021

Reserved all day for the heroes we lost at the airport in Kabul, with a round of beer for all 13 of them. Grateful and humbled thoughts and prayers for their families ???? ?????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PLX9rWuB2o — EL GUAPO (@OConnorBrewing) August 28, 2021

Reserving and honoring our 13 brave heroes for paying the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/lxTcBSnuYX — Czann's Brewing Co. (@Czanns) August 28, 2021

The track set up 13 beers for the 13 fallen heroes that return home today ???? pic.twitter.com/DDntCe1hf5 — Russ Solis ?? (@RussSolis79) August 29, 2021

These 13 seats are reserved at today’s game for the 13 fallen heroes who lost their lives in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/lfvcwMMZI7 — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) August 29, 2021