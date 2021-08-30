Afghanistan

'13 Heroes': America Unites to Remember Service Members Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 5:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
'13 Heroes': America Unites to Remember Service Members Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Source: @WLKYAlly on Twitter

As the families and friends of the 13 American service members killed in last week's suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport mourn their lost loved ones, Americans are uniting to show their gratitude for those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the country:

  • Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
  • Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
  • Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

As these 13 heroes made their final trip home to the United States, Americans across the country set up simple but moving displays to express their gratitude and make sure the sacrifice of these selfless individuals was not forgotten.

While the sorrow they feel is nowhere near as deep as the fallen heroes' loved ones, the displays show families of the fallen that their loss is not carried by them alone, but by grateful Americans everywhere.

From baseball fields in Atlanta and Reno to bars and restaurants across the country, patriotic Americans made sure these 13 heroes were remembered.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
FLASHBACK: Lyin' Joe Biden Promised Americans in Afghanistan He'd 'Get Them All Out'
Spencer Brown

Did the Biden White House Really Not Know About the WaPo Story on Kabul? It Seems Joe's Chief of Staff Did.
Matt Vespa

LATEST: America's Longest War Is Over
Katie Pavlich
'Power Grab': Bernie Sanders Goes to Bat For Newsom as Recall Election Approaches
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Can't Even Do Drone Strikes Right
Matt Vespa
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Afghanistan: ‘We’ve Set the Conditions for Another 9/11’
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular