Afghanistan

Hours Late, Biden Begins Remarks on... Partisan Legislation

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 5:44 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

More than five hours late to address the nation Tuesday, President Biden finally spoke after being apparently taken to the woodshed by Taliban negotiators. 

After caving to the Taliban and agreeing to their August 31st deadline to have all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, Biden began his remarks — billed as being an update regarding "ongoing efforts in Afghanistan" — by talking about the American Rescue Plan and his "Build Back Better" agenda. 

As opposed to a compassionate commander-in-chief, Biden appeared as a partisan seeking to hype up his own agenda while leaving the Americans stranded in Kabul as, at best, the third items on his list of priorities.

Once moving on to the actually important topic on Americans' minds, Biden had little to offer in terms of reassurances and instead chose to gaslight the American people regarding what has transpired on his watch.

“The completion by August 31st depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate,” Biden explained, despite saying not too long ago that the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was anything but inevitable. 

But now that Biden's been apparently caught flat-footed by their quick toppling of the Afghan government, the Taliban is his only hope without sending more troops into Afghanistan, so he's trying to elicit the terrorists' better angels. What a guy.

The Taliban is well-known for its despicable treatment of women, children, and minorities. But Biden is left with little more than hope that by saying the United States and its allies will judge the Taliban by their actions, the Taliban might not act like the Taliban. 

Biden also addressed his virtual meeting with G7 leaders that took place Tuesday morning after he undercut America's partners in order to abide by the Taliban's withdrawal deadline, another stunning move in what seems to be a rapid abandonment of U.S. allies by Biden. 

Unsurprisingly, and as has become normal for our commander-in-chief, Joe Biden took zero questions after his remarks and puttered his way out of the room.

