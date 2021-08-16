State Department Reiterates Call for 'Inclusive' Taliban Government

Immediately following President Biden's attempt to blame everyone but his own administration for the chaotic collapse of Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price outlined just how far separated from reality the Biden administration has become.

Saying that the State Department is "still taking stock of what has transpired over the past 72 hours" and the "diplomatic and political implications of that," Price outlined the steps his department was taking to supposedly protect the people of Afghanistan.

"We are coordinating closely with Afghanistan's neighbors," he explained, seeking "an aligned approach to the evolving situation" with U.S. partners on the U.N. Security Council. "The fruits of that," Price said, was a statement from the Security Council that he called a "quite strong" and "quite clear" document.

The UN Security Council has issued a statement on Afghanistan, in part calling for the "full, equal and meaningful participation of women" in a new government. pic.twitter.com/HKdp1ESnxt — Laura Kelly (@HelloLauraKelly) August 16, 2021

"This statement says that the sustainable end of the conflict can only be achieved through an inclusive, just, durable, and realistic political settlement that upholds human rights — including for women, children, and minorities."

The State Department joins the UN Security Council in calling for an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/TDsQecokfv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Apparently, the State Department and President Biden believe a statement from the U.N. will curb the Taliban's already-launched reinstatement of tyrannical rule over the Afghan people. And they also, apparently, hold out hope that the Taliban — which started the process of setting up an interim government in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled — will respect the rights of women.

"Ultimately when it comes to our posture toward any future government in Afghanistan," explained Price. "It will depend upon the actions of that government, it will depend upon the actions of the Taliban."

"We will be watching very closely," Price promised. "We will be watching actions. That's what will be important to us."

"If the Taliban — or any government that is to emerge — seeks to have the level of international assistance that was needed to sustain the Afghan government over the past 20 years, the words on the paper that emanated from New York today, from the Security Council, will have to mean something," added Price. "Their actions will have to match some of the words that we have seen emanate from the Taliban."

One would think the Taliban's track record would speak for itself. In just its latest offensive that took back control of Afghanistan, there are reports that fighters slaughtered surrendering Afghan security forces and massacred unarmed civilians. And their past human rights abuses toward women and other minorities should suggest that "inclusive" or "just" governance is not on the new Taliban government's list of priorities.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration and its U.N. partners think they can scold the Taliban into better behavior.