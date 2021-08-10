Racism Solved? Woke Minnesota Realtors Abolish 'Master Bedrooms'

Heralded by professional hearse-chaser Ben Crump — who represented the family of George Floyd — a new report in The Minneapolis Star Tribune explains how Minnesota's real estate business has gone full-woke thanks to new speech codes that mandated the renaming of common rooms to be more "inclusive" in order to avoid bigoted racism or sexism, apparently.

Words MATTER! Good to see Minnesota phasing out the use of “master bedroom” in real estate listings. Many associate it with slavery, a repetitive reminder of plantation life. Together, we can create more inclusive, aware communities! https://t.co/Kx24JB2rPd — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 9, 2021

"Browse through home listings today and you'll find terms like 'primary bedroom,' 'dual closets,' and 'in-law suites,'" explains the Minneapolis paper of record, "instead of 'master bedroom,' 'his-and-hers closets' and 'mother-in-law suites.'"

The old language, the woke contend, failed to account for what could be "xes-and-xirs closets," or "them-in-law suites." And worse evidently is the term "master" which, according to a realtor quoted by The Star Tribune, is "a hidden discriminatory piece" of the real estate business.

"I'm a person of color and every time the term 'master bedroom' was used, I kept saying to myself, 'I don't like how it sounds,'" she explained. Unwittingly, she shows an example of how the Left's agenda — to convince everyone that they are victims in uncountable matrices of oppression while racism lurks behind every corner — is playing out.

Never mind that the first use of "master bedroom" as a term — according to The New York Times — "seems to have been in a 1926 Modern Homes catalog by Sears, Roebuck and Co.," a fact many pointed out in response to Crump's tweet.

The term "master bedroom" first appeared in a Sears catalog about six decades after slavery was abolished. It has nothing at all to do with plantation life. But the truth is not at all relevant to race-hustling con artists like Ben Crump. https://t.co/KzGYJ4m7in — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2021

Others pointed out that, if America has made it to the point where changing a term for a large bedroom is a priority, things must be going pretty dang well. That, or your priorities are seriously off-base.

Guys we did it. We ended racism. Master bedroom will no longer be used in Minnesota. By the way. You know you’re not oppressed anymore when this is a fight you’re having. You’ve arrived, you’ve made it. https://t.co/iksBnmiKBD — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 10, 2021

Serious question, Ben. Do you know anyone who equated "master bedroom" to slavery? Let's stop the bulls*t. We have real issues to confront. Slavery was 160 years ago. If it's omnipresent in your mind at this point, you're an idiot. https://t.co/aTX72re9RG — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 9, 2021

In Chicago this weekend, 72 people were shot, 11 killed, including 29-year-old police officer Ella French. But this civil rights leader/race-hustling charlatan is happy because they're changing the words in real estate listings. #leadership https://t.co/W0dM2sw4qH — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 9, 2021

God only knows how long it will be until "masters degrees" too are ruled so problematic they can no longer be mentioned as such.