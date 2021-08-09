Joe Biden

Morning Joe Gushes Over Mika Brzezinski's Brother's Nomination as Ambassador to Poland

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 09, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Morning Joe Gushes Over Mika Brzezinski's Brother's Nomination as Ambassador to Poland

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Along with a raft of other friends and allies of Joe Biden, the White House announced that Mark Brzezinski was the administration's intended nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Poland last week. On Monday, Biden made it official by sending his diplomatic nominees to the Senate. 

For those keeping track at home, yes, Mark Brzezinski is the brother of Mika Brzezinski, the wife of Joe Scarborough and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe. Mark and Mika's father, Zbigniew Brzezinski, was a polish-born foreign policy wonk who served as President Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor.

When Biden's intent to nominate Brzezinski was announced, his brother-in-law Joe Scarborough wasted no time in gushing about his wife/co-host's brother. Apparently, there's no such thing as being "too close" to a story to preempt coverage. 

Years ago, Mika herself accused Glenn Greenwald of "misleading" coverage about the NSA's domestic surveillance programs and being "super, super close to the story" on Morning Joe. But when the subject of a story is literally family, Morning Joe doesn't have a problem yukking it up about his plaid pants.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Mark Brzezinski will head back into the diplomatic corps after last serving within the Obama administration as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden from 2011 to 2015. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What Mitt Romney Said About This Trillion-Dollar Wasteful Spending Spree Is Why He Lost in 2012
Matt Vespa

CDC Shreds Its Own Narrative on Breakthrough Cases With Latest Data
Matt Vespa
An Inside Look to How a Border Rancher's Land Is Getting Damaged By Illegal Immigration Surge
VIP
Julio Rosas
Awesome: Team USA Surges to Beat China on Gold and Overall Medals
Guy Benson
Journos Jumped to Accuse Baseball Fan of Shouting Racial Slur. Video Showed It Was Not True.
Julio Rosas
Times Up Exec Who Covered for Cuomo Resigns
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular