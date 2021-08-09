Morning Joe Gushes Over Mika Brzezinski's Brother's Nomination as Ambassador to Poland

Along with a raft of other friends and allies of Joe Biden, the White House announced that Mark Brzezinski was the administration's intended nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Poland last week. On Monday, Biden made it official by sending his diplomatic nominees to the Senate.

For those keeping track at home, yes, Mark Brzezinski is the brother of Mika Brzezinski, the wife of Joe Scarborough and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe. Mark and Mika's father, Zbigniew Brzezinski, was a polish-born foreign policy wonk who served as President Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor.

WH announces that Biden intends to nominate Mark Brzezinski to be US ambassador to Poland, and Corey Hinderstein, to be Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation at the Dept of Energy, among other intended nominations pic.twitter.com/750FBThAFv — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) August 4, 2021

When Biden's intent to nominate Brzezinski was announced, his brother-in-law Joe Scarborough wasted no time in gushing about his wife/co-host's brother. Apparently, there's no such thing as being "too close" to a story to preempt coverage.

Years ago, Mika herself accused Glenn Greenwald of "misleading" coverage about the NSA's domestic surveillance programs and being "super, super close to the story" on Morning Joe. But when the subject of a story is literally family, Morning Joe doesn't have a problem yukking it up about his plaid pants.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Mark Brzezinski will head back into the diplomatic corps after last serving within the Obama administration as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden from 2011 to 2015.