CDC Urges Americans to Prepare for Hurricanes... With COVID Vaccines

To prepare for the 2021 hurricane season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges Americans to get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus "as soon as you can." Because, as a CDC site explains, "you can’t stop a tropical storm or hurricane, but you can take steps now to protect yourself and your family."

After the Biden administration missed its July Fourth vaccination goal, it appears federal agencies are pulling out all the stops to get more Americans vaccinated amid criticism for proposing door-to-door vaccination drives.

And while getting a COVID vaccine is the second action item listed by the CDC to protect against hurricanes, a coronavirus vaccine will, of course, not do anything to protect an individual or their property from the effects of a tropical storm.

#PrepYourHealth for #hurricane season during the #COVID19 pandemic. Make an emergency plan and get a COVID-19 vaccine for every family member over 12 as soon as you can.



For more ways to keep yourself and loved ones safe: https://t.co/PxiLbxcieM. #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/fZTdr5jor3 — CDC (@CDCgov) July 5, 2021

The CDC also warns that "when you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow physical distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others." Because in the wake of a hurricane when you're rescuing your neighbors from their rooftops or collapsed homes, your priority should be to stay six feet apart, or something.

LOL I was googling how to prepare for a hurricane so I can actually be ready next time … “get a covid vaccine” … that will not help me prepare for a hurricane, but go off CDC



unclear why the cdc is giving hurricane prep tips so if you know, lmk lol pic.twitter.com/s3K8lImjXw — Meg Turner (@megnturner_) July 9, 2021

In addition, the CDC advises those who are forced to evacuate to seek shelter with friends or family members who know "what they can do to keep them safe from COVID-19" and places handwashing and mask-wearing as priorities for survivors of hurricanes.