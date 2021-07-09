Afghanistan

Taliban Seizes Border Crossings, Claims 85% Control of Afghanistan After Biden Moves Up Withdrawal

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2021 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Taliban Seizes Border Crossings, Claims 85% Control of Afghanistan After Biden Moves Up Withdrawal

Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Just hours after President Biden announced he'd moved up the date of completion for America's military mission in Afghanistan, Taliban fighters escalated their offensives to lock down the country while claiming their insurgents now control 85 percent of Afghan territory. Afghan government officials, however, dispute the Taliban's claim as its forces fight to reclaim lost ground.

Originally targeted for September 11, 2021, Biden announced the end of American action in Afghanistan would come on August 31 in remarks delivered Thursday after U.S. forces abruptly withdrew from Bagram Air Base last week.

After seizing dozens of districts in recent weeks — some falling without even a fight — and sending Afghan security forces fleeing into neighboring countries by the thousands, Taliban fighters have moved to secure strategic border crossings to expand control over who and what comes in and out of Afghanistan.

Taliban officials reported their insurgents took control of the border crossing between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan as well as Afghanistan's biggest trade crossing with Iran.

In addition, Taliban fighters reached Afghanistan's border with China as the Taliban's leaders find themselves stuck between concerns over the Chinese Communist Party's horrific treatment of Muslim minorities and an opportunity for Chinese investment in a potentially Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Facing the vacuum left by U.S. forces' impending departure, the Taliban has suggested they won't interfere in Beijing's business.

The fate of Afghanistan after nearly two decades of U.S. action seems clear to everyone but the Commander in Chief, who defends his administration's withdrawal strategy and maintains that the Afghan government will remain in control of the country. The intelligence community, however, reports that the Afghan government is unlikely to last six months from the time of America's departure. 

Republicans in Congress continue to criticize the Biden administration's strategy in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues toppling districts and America's adversaries eye new opportunities to assert dominance in the region.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement saying "speed is not ‘safety’ when it’s a rushed, politically expedient withdrawal to appease a liberal base – it’s a catalyst for failure." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

So, What's With the Capitol Police Expanding Its Presence Across the Country?
Matt Vespa
Meet the Unabashed ‘America First’ Republican Running to Unseat a Weak Sauce RINO in Washington
Matt Vespa

'No Such Fight Ever Happened': President Trump Takes on Allegations Found in WSJ Writer's New Book
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Weighs in On Virginia Gubernatorial Race: Terry McAuliffe is 'a Political HACK!'
Rebecca Downs
How One CNN Medical Analyst Wants the Biden Administration to Compel Vaccination
Leah Barkoukis

The Timing of the New CDC Masks Guidelines for Students Is Politically Transparent as Ever
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular