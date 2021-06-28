Citing George Floyd, U.N. Human Rights Chief Calls for Global Reparations

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is out with a new report aimed at ending what it identifies as systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice against people of African descent around the world.

The report's summary states that "the murder of George Floyd on 25 May 2020 and the ensuing mass protests worldwide have marked a watershed in the fight against racism. In some countries, there is now broader acknowledgment of the systemic nature of the racism that affects the lives of Africans and people of African descent and of the need to address the past in order to secure future conditions of life that uphold the dignity and rights of all."

Michelle Bachelet — the U.N.'s human rights chief — released the report saying "I am calling on all states to stop denying, and start dismantling, racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress."

The report looked at 190 events, mostly in the United States "to show how law enforcement officers are rarely held accountable for rights violations and crimes against people of African descent."

As Townhall reported, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison last week for his role in the death of George Floyd and still faces federal charges.

The focus on incidents in the United States suggests that the United Nations may be taking its cues from the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP's propaganda machine has used allegations of police misconduct in the United States to invalidate American criticism of China's genocidal campaign against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities.

The U.N. report also suggests that financial reparations alone are not enough to make amends, and that "restitution, rehabilitation, acknowledgement of injustices, apologies, memorialization, educational reforms and 'guarantees' that such injustices won’t happen again" should also be included, according to an AP report.

The United Nations — and especially its Human Rights Council and Commission for Human Rights — has been broadly criticized for years over its apparent tolerance of nations and leaders that deny citizens human rights. Venezuela, China, Cuba, and Saudi Arabia have all enjoyed membership in U.N. bodies dedicated, supposedly, to human rights.

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the United Nations for its validation and empowerment of human rights abusers, saying the Human Rights Council "has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them. It is a grave disappointment to those genuinely seeking to advance human dignity," he added.

"If the Council were honest," Pompeo continued, "it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves."