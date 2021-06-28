AOC Calls Concern Over Rising Crime 'Hysteria' As Bullets Fly in NYC

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made another attempt to convince Americans that rising crime in New York City and elsewhere in the country is a non-issue over the weekend while alleging those pointing to the violence in America's streets are engaging in "hysteria."

"We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases" in crime, Ocasio-Cortez admitted before saying "any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much. But I also want to make sure that this hysteria — you know that this doesn't drive a hysteria — and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."

AOC says she want to make sure rising levels of crime don't "drive a hysteria." pic.twitter.com/if2iJWtGQa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2021

This "hysteria" that Ocasio-Cortez apparently fears is, of course, a natural reaction to the spike in shootings and other violent crimes in cities across the country in the wake of the Democrats' police-defunding agenda.

In Midtown Manhattan alone this year, robberies are up more than 170 percent, felony assaults are up more than 200 percent, and hate crimes are up 800 percent over last year.

Welcome to Joe Biden's America and Andrew Cuomo's New York. pic.twitter.com/rO2QXEr3aj — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 28, 2021

On the same day Ocasio-Cortez was accusing those alarmed by triple-digit crime increases of "hysteria," a tourist in Times Square was struck by a stray bullet.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old marine who was visiting Times Square. https://t.co/i01dhXcI78 pic.twitter.com/AjbOHUtSa1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2021

Sunday's shooting isn't the first Times Square has seen this year, either. Near the same corner in May, two women and a four-year-old were shot in May.

LIVE: Officials deliver an update to the Times Square shooting that injured three female bystanders, including a young girl. https://t.co/pxOSqgvWh6 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 8, 2021

Violence in New York is not contained in tourist centers, either. Chilling videos of violent attacks with children in the line of fire from other boroughs pop up nearly every week.

??Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

Apparently for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, concern over women, children, and tourists being shot in broad daylight in Times Square is now "hysteria."

A major reason for AOC and her fellow Democrats to suggest there's nothing to glean from surging crime is because the radical Left's policies are to blame for the lawlessness. As Katie explained, rising crime "has been bolstered by the Left's efforts to defund the police in cities across the country. Leftist prosecutors, many backed by George Soros, are letting violent criminals out of jail and dropping charges against rioters."

Additionally, "Democrat 'bail reform' laws are putting criminals back on the streets and they're committing additional crimes."