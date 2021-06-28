New York City

AOC Calls Concern Over Rising Crime 'Hysteria' As Bullets Fly in NYC

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
AOC Calls Concern Over Rising Crime 'Hysteria' As Bullets Fly in NYC

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made another attempt to convince Americans that rising crime in New York City and elsewhere in the country is a non-issue over the weekend while alleging those pointing to the violence in America's streets are engaging in "hysteria."

"We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases" in crime, Ocasio-Cortez admitted before saying "any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much. But I also want to make sure that this hysteria — you know that this doesn't drive a hysteria — and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."

This "hysteria" that Ocasio-Cortez apparently fears is, of course, a natural reaction to the spike in shootings and other violent crimes in cities across the country in the wake of the Democrats' police-defunding agenda. 

In Midtown Manhattan alone this year, robberies are up more than 170 percent, felony assaults are up more than 200 percent, and hate crimes are up 800 percent over last year. 

On the same day Ocasio-Cortez was accusing those alarmed by triple-digit crime increases of "hysteria," a tourist in Times Square was struck by a stray bullet. 

Sunday's shooting isn't the first Times Square has seen this year, either. Near the same corner in May, two women and a four-year-old were shot in May. 

Violence in New York is not contained in tourist centers, either. Chilling videos of violent attacks with children in the line of fire from other boroughs pop up nearly every week.

Apparently for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, concern over women, children, and tourists being shot in broad daylight in Times Square is now "hysteria."

A major reason for AOC and her fellow Democrats to suggest there's nothing to glean from surging crime is because the radical Left's policies are to blame for the lawlessness. As Katie explained, rising crime "has been bolstered by the Left's efforts to defund the police in cities across the country. Leftist prosecutors, many backed by George Soros, are letting violent criminals out of jail and dropping charges against rioters." 

Additionally, "Democrat 'bail reform' laws are putting criminals back on the streets and they're committing additional crimes."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dr. Fauci Was Invited to Testify About the Origins of Wuhan Coronavirus. He Declined.
Katie Pavlich
Crenshaw Calls for Olympic Qualifier Who Snubbed the National Anthem to Be Removed
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': You Can't Successfully Argue with a Leftist
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Axios Reporter: Biden Crew Did Some Grade-A Gaslighting Over Infrastructure Bill
Matt Vespa

WaPo Reporter Eats It Over Fake News Story About Ron DeSantis After Tragic Condo Collapse
Matt Vespa
Citing George Floyd, U.N. Human Rights Chief Calls for Global Reparations
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular