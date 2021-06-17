Congress

House Democrats Block Defense Assistance for Israel

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Democrats Block Defense Assistance for Israel

Source: AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File

A Motion to Recommit (MTR) that would have affirmed the U.S. policy of providing defense articles including munitions, aircraft, and technology to Israel was voted down by 217 House Democrats Thursday afternoon. 

The measure would have required President Biden and his administration to develop "contingency plans to provide Israel with necessary defense articles and services" and allowed Biden to "direct the immediate transfer to Israel of such defense articles or defense services... necessary to assist Israel in its defense" when Israel is under military threat.

In a floor speech supporting the motion, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)—who serves as the Republican Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee—noted last month's rocket attacks by Hamas terrorists were "a stark reminder of the dangerous threats that Israel faces."

The Motion to Recommit on H.R. 256 would make sure "that the United States can quickly react to Israel's security needs in the event of future attacks," he added. 

"I fear that the 2002 AUMF repeal we are considering today, without a replacement, may embolden our adversaries, especially Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror in the world, and its proxies, by signaling that we are retreating from the Middle East. Our MTR is intended to send a strong message that this is absolutely false and it will also send a message that passage will demonstrate our ironclad support for Israel and all our allies in the region."

McCaul also noted that "this language passed the House last Congress with broad bipartisan support," a situation that did not repeat itself Thursday when 217 Democrats voted against the amendment as 204 Republicans voted to reaffirm America's support for Israel's self-defense.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Show of Force: Senate Republicans Launch Final Attacks on 'For the People Act'
Spencer Brown
'Do You Think My Black Kids Don’t Know the History?' Harris Faulkner Puts Pro-CRT Dem on the Spot
VIP
Julio Rosas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Authorizing Constitutional Carry
Carson Swick
Climate Activists Get So Woke They Cancel Themselves
Spencer Brown
Notice Anything Wrong with Latest Study Declaring It's White People Beating Up the Asians?
Matt Vespa
TX AG Paxton: The Biden Administration Has a 'Partnership' with the Mexican Cartels
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular