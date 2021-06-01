China Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu Strain, Downplays Animal-to-Human Jump

Reports broke Tuesday of a new first for infectious diseases in China as a strain of the bird flu jumped from its usual feathered hosts to infect a human.

Chinese government officials confirmed the first-ever case of the H10N3 bird flu strain in a human, which has not been previously known to infect people anywhere in the world.

Unless you've recently recovered from a coma, this situation sounds a little too familiar after what we've all been through amid the Wuhan coronavirus. But, if you take the Chinese Communist Party's National Health Commission (NHC) at its word—which is a perilous decision—there's nothing to worry about in terms of another global pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday reported by Reuters, Chinese Officials downplayed the seriousness of the strain that was detected in a 41-year-old man from a city in eastern China:

"The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 18 and diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the health commission said. It did not give details on how the man was infected. He is now stable and ready to be discharged. Investigation of his close contacts found no other cases, the NHC said. No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported globally, it said. H10N3 is low pathogenic, which means it causes relatively less severe disease in poultry and is unlikely to cause a large-scale outbreak, the NHC added."

After being admitted to a hospital for his symptoms in mid-April, he was finally diagnosed by doctors with the bird flu strain at the end of May. Despite the recent diagnosis after a lengthy hospital stay, the ChiComs are telling the world that the strain is "unlikely to cause a large-scale outbreak." How they can say this with any certainty remains unknown beyond the government's statement that H10N3 is "low pathogenic."

Trusting China's government to tell the truth about how new diseases that jump from animals to humans is not a wise one, as recent history has proven.

As Townhall reported early in the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, China denied human-to-human transmission of what would become known as COVID-19, a claim that the communist-sympathizers at the World Health Organization was more than happy to repeat.

Townhall previously reported a timeline of the Chinese Communist Party's attempts from the time the Wuhan Institute of Virology first published a study on its creation of new viruses through May 2020 as the government scrambled to conceal the seriousness of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: