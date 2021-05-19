Freedom Is Contagious: Here's Where You Can Now Shop Without a Mask

UPDATE: The following stores have also updated their policies to allow customers who are fully vaccinated to ditch their masks.

Home Depot announced that "following the CDC’s recent announcements, customers and associates who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or facial coverings in Home Depot stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances."

Lowe’s said it "will align with the CDC’s new guidance unless required differently by state or local ordinances."

Macy's told USA TODAY that "facial coverings are recommended but not required for vaccinated customers in all Macy’s, Inc. store locations, except where state or local mandates require them."

Meijer grocery stores announced "fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law."

Best Buy said "fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear face coverings in our stores, except where otherwise mandated by state or local order. Instead, they will be available for any customer who wants one. Hand sanitizer will also continue to be available, and our facilities will be cleaned as regularly and thoroughly as ever."

Aldi informed its customers their stores "will no longer mandate the use of face coverings for customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless required by state or local jurisdictions."

Kohl’s said "fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop with or without a mask. We will continue to strongly recommend that non-vaccinated customers and associates wear masks in our stores. We will continue to follow city and state ordinances where masks continue to be required."

ORIGINAL POST—

Now that our Wuhan coronavirus overlords have accepted the science that vaccinated individuals are safe to resume maskless life and freed us from our paper nose prisons, companies are announcing whether they too will be following recent CDC guidance that fully vaccinated Americans are protected without face coverings or social distancing.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

While many companies have yet to decide whether they will let freedom ring for vaccinated patrons, shoppers at these stores—in states that have brought their mandates in line with the CDC's guidance—can ditch that dirty chin diaper and shop like it's January 2020 again:

Wal-Mart and Sam's Club announced "Fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, May 18" and "vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs."

Trader Joes noted they "encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."

Target released a statement citing "the CDC’s updated guidance last week," saying "Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."

CVS told shoppers "effective May 17 customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations."

BJ's announced their decision "based on recent guidance from the CDC" that "BJ’s Wholesale Club will no longer require fully vaccinated team members and members to wear face coverings, unless required by local or state regulations."

Starbucks invoked the CDC's latest guidance that "fully vaccinated people can resume indoor activities without wearing a mask, except where required by local regulations or law," and, as a result, "facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."

Costco informed its members that in "locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy," but "face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid."

Publix updated its COVID policy to "no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15."

For those living in cities or states where authorities have not lifted mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, shoppers even at these stores will have to endure masked shopping a while longer.

Townhall will update this list as more companies announce their decisions on masking for vaccinated customers.