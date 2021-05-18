Mean Girl Kamala Harris Has a Burn Book

She's making a list of enemies and she's checking it twice, or at least that's what a new report from The Atlantic says Vice President Kamala Harris is doing in order to track her nemeses in the fourth estate.

Like the West Wing's Regina George, "Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don't fully understand her or appreciate her life experience," the Atlantic explains of the VP's burn book. "The Vice President and her team tend to dismiss reporters" and "trying to get her to take a few questions after events is treated as an act of impish aggression," the profile in cowardice continues.

How dare the media supposedly responsible for holding elected leaders accountable ask the Vice President of the United States about the radical proposals being advanced on her watch. They just don't know what it's like to be the Vice President, and therefore there's no need to tolerate silly questions about the trillions of dollars being burned by the administration in the name of infrastructure, COVID relief, and jobs, apparently.

Proving again that HBO's 'VEEP' is still the most accurate depiction of life inside the beltway, the explanation of how a writer or reporter gets on Harris' bad side sounds awfully similar to how fictional Vice President Selina Meyer has staff monitor unflattering nicknames used by detractors online.

"She often mentions an episode in which a Washington Post reporter mistook the cheer of the historic Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha for 'screeches,'" the Atlantic was told. Harris "particularly doesn't like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too. Careful, guarded, and hesitant don't go over well."

Perhaps Harris prefers being described, as we at Townhall have done, for her dangerous immigration policy, reckless spending, and confidence in debunked philosophies.

Also like Selina Meyer, Kamala Harris "continues to retreat behind talking points and platitudes in public, and declines many interview requests and opportunities to speak for herself," including the Atlantic's piece that doesn't hold back as many mainstream outlets normally would for the ordained Democrat second in command at the White House.

The report also notes that Harris at times "comes off so uninteresting that television producers have started to wonder whether spending thousands of dollars to send people on trips with her is worthwhile, given how little usable material they get out of it."

Keeping track of media enemies who the VP believes don't appreciate her is no doubt part of her drape-measuring for a future run at the Oval Office after getting smoked by her fellow Democrats in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The Atlantic may land itself a spot in Harris' burn book with their report, in which they acknowledge her presidential campaign "fell apart," and say "her political existence in limbo while everyone waits to see how long [Biden] wants to remain in charge."

And while Harris' lack of TV airtime very well may be due to White House aides' attempts to stifle talk of a puppet presidency—where Biden stumbles through prompter remarks while Harris pulls the actual levers of government—or, as the Atlantic points out, it could be that she's just not that interesting. Democrat voters in 2020 seemed to agree with the latter.