'Racist Theories': Northern Virginia Mom Scorches CRT at Board Meeting

During a Wednesday evening meeting of the Loudoun County school board in northern Virginia, a mother delivered a fiery takedown of bigoted critical race theory in an address to board members and other concerned parents.

"In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," said the impassioned parent. "Now I have a dream that we will implement love, not hate, or supporting another Jim Crow's agenda."

#Loudouncounty parents brought the ?????? at the school board meeting tonight.



This is a masterful takedown of #criticalracetheory pic.twitter.com/dHLyB2bLLH — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 12, 2021

The parent continued, explaining the dark history of critical race theory and the threat it poses today:

"CRT is not an 'honest dialogue,' it is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slaveries very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves. CRT is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one's color. Let me educate you: an 'honest dialogue' does not oppress, An 'honest dialogue' does not implement hatred or injustice—it's to communicate without deceiving people." Today we don't need your agreement, we want action and a backbone for what we ask for today: to ban CRT. We don't want your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them. Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist—look at me.

"I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together and we are strong," she said as parents in Loudoun County continue to push back against critical race theory's use in their community's schools. "This will not be the last greet and meet, respectfully."

Speaking out against CRT on behalf of the rising generation is not without its risks. Some CRT proponents on the Loudoun County school board have proven themselves willing to target parents who dare to oppose their bigoted agenda, which Katie covered here.