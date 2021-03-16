A Parent Who Criticized Critical Race Theory Has Been Placed on a Hit List For Harassment

Former Justice Department official, consultant and concerned parent Ian Prior recently wrote a lengthy op-ed in The Federalist criticizing critical race theory [CRT] being promoted or taught in Virginia's taxpayer funded schools. Here are some portions from his piece:

Critical race theory rejects all nuances and statistics that might explain racially disparate outcomes, while well-reasoned and articulated disagreement is considered evidence of white supremacy. This radical view, even in the abstract, should concern every American who was raised to focus on the individual, not racial categories or skin color. Elements of critical race theory have been present in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for some time, but it appears to have been supercharged following one elementary school trying to teach about the Underground Railroad during Black History Month in 2019. The game involved students setting up an obstacle course and allegedly one of the students who was designated to play a slave was black. This was no doubt a misguided attempt at teaching about the Underground Railroad, but LCPS reacted by fully embracing the indoctrination of staff and students in critical race theory. In March 2019, the LCPS board formed an “equity committee” that was tasked with reviewing LCPS policies and practices to enhance “equity.” The term equity sounds noble, but it has a special meaning in this context. While equality focuses on providing everyone with the same opportunity regardless of race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, and any immutable characteristics, equity is something different. Loudoun County Public Schools were once considered the best in the country. But the school board and the administration are either ignorant of just how racists and dangerous critical race theory is, or they are willfully using children as Guinea pigs in their unconstitutional experiments in race-based communism. Either way, it’s time for Loudoun County’s parents to join together and stand up to this destructive force.

Now his leftist neighbors, who have advocated for illegal behavior like hacking and destroying websites opposed to CRT, are putting him on a list.

Shot: Write op-ed in @FDRLST questioning your local school district's (@lcps) commitment to critical race theory.



Chaser: Watch your Woke neighbor add your name to a targeting campaign that solicits illegal activities. Skipping her cookie party this year! #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/uXpGz8GihL — Ian Prior (@iprior1177) March 15, 2021

A woman named Jen Morse recently posted to the "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County" Facebook page, which is kept private, and urged 636 members to do the following:

-Infiltrate (create fake olive profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information, hackers who can either shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT/anti-racist informational webpages) -Spread information (exposes these people publicly, create online petitions, create counter mailings)

Another woman in the group named Emily Morford is seen listing Prior, along with a number of other parents, for targeting. And there's more, this time from school board member Beth Barts.

you missed the start of it and the thanking Facebook post of this school board member for her fans doxxing other parents who do not agree with them or CRT. We need to recall this school board member https://t.co/USvCMCe4HY pic.twitter.com/0vVQXrBFhq — Austin Levine (@PredFanAJ) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, parents advocating to reopen schools in Virginia have also been targeted.