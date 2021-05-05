Social Media

'Total Disgrace': President Trump Responds to Facebook Oversight Board

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 05, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Total Disgrace': President Trump Responds to Facebook Oversight Board

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

After Facebook's oversight board voted to uphold Facebook's indefinite ban on President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, the 45th President blasted big tech in a statement posted to his new communication platform:

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process." 

President Trump wasn't the only one to call for action in response to the oversight board's ruling.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) called for "aggressive antitrust reform to break up Facebook's monopoly" saying he is "disappointed, but not surprised, by the Facebook Oversight Board ruling," adding "the American people should fear any company that sees itself as so powerful it establishes a biased, quasi-judicial entity to adjudicate our First Amendment rights." 

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley echoed the call to break up the monopoly seen through the "tyranny" of big tech:

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows remarked that this is "a sad day for America," adding "it's a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you a number of members of Congress are now looking at, do they break up Facebook? Do they make sure that they don't have a monopoly?"

Meadows also tweeted that "it's past time to hold [big tech] accountable. Break them up."

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that if Facebook can ban President Trump, "all conservative voices could be next," promising that if his party retakes the House of Representatives in 2022 "a House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also chimed in on Twitter, saying freedom of speech "shouldn't be a partisan issue" but "the Left only supports free speech if what you have to say comports with their liberal ideology."

Ben Shapiro highlighted the double-standard in Facebook's indefinite suspension of President Trump while allowing Democrats and the media to praise violent rioters who laid siege to America's cities over the last year.

And former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out Facebook and Twitter for allowing "some of the world's worst dictators, terrorists, and bad actors" to freely use their platforms.

Meanwhile over on CNN, correspondent Donie O'Sullivan remarked that this is "basically a nightmare situation for Facebook."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Sides with Facebook on Censorship of President Trump
Katie Pavlich
Funding the Police: DeSantis Announces Bonuses for First Responders
Spencer Brown
Former Commissioner Who Covered Up Tea Party Scandal Loves Biden's New IRS Empowerment Plan
Katie Pavlich
Armed BLM Protesters Storm Restaurant Patio. One Diner Pulls Out Their Own Gun.
Julio Rosas
Fauci: No, the CDC's Insane COVID Guidelines for Summer Camps Aren't 'Excessive'
Guy Benson

REPLAY: Townhall's Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular