'In Violation of Their Own Rules': Texas Sues Biden Admin for Breaking COVID Protocol at the Border

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration Thursday afternoon over its failure to enforce COVID-19 protocol while mismanaging the illegal immigration crisis unfolding along the southern border.

And yet again....I’m suing this reckless administration for placing Texans in harms way. https://t.co/c3d1Q2SSxg — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 22, 2021

The 34-page complaint slams the "undeniable crisis" created by the Biden Administration that "took courses of action that have resulted in the release of tens of thousands of aliens into Texas and the United States" while abandoning the "preexisting protections" against potentially COVID-infected aliens streaming into the U.S.

Among these preexisting protections outlined in the complaint are the Immigration and Nationality Act, Public Health Service Act, Administrative Procedures Act, and a Final Rule from the CDC:

"The combination of Defendants' abandonment of their authority under the PHSA to prevent the introduction of aliens who might carry COVID-19 into the United States, and their failure to ensure the detention of those aliens whom they process under INA, results in significant harms to Texas and its citizens. More Texans will be exposed to COVID-19. more Texans will contract COVID-19. more Texans will die from COVID-19, and Texas will incur significant costs in terms of healthcare and law enforcement resources."

By acting "in violation of their own rules," the Biden Administration's failure to deal with the immigration crisis threatens not just the immediate safety of those in communities affected by the influx of illegal aliens, it also endangers the Lone Star State's ongoing economic recovery, the complaint explains:

"By causing an influx of aliens who are or might be infected with COVID into the United States, Defendants' unlawful actions imperil the public health of Texas and the United States, and weaken the ability of the economies of Texas and the United States to recover, through reopening, from the effects of the pandemic."

This lawsuit isn't Attorney General Paxton's first time challenging the Biden Administration for its immigration policies. An earlier action against the federal government resulted in a federal judge slapping down Biden's freeze on deportations.