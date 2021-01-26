Judge Slaps Down Biden’s Deportation Freeze

A federal judge has slapped down President Biden's 100 day deportation freeze for illegal aliens, ruling in favor of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued against the measure.

VICTORY.



Texas is the FIRST state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden Admin.



AND WE WON.



Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze.



*This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection. And my team and I stopped it. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 26, 2021

BREAKING: Judge Tipton blocks the Biden administration's 100 day deportation moratorium.



Big initial loss for the Biden administration as it moves forward with its immigration policies. pic.twitter.com/lwXpJpMn7m — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) January 26, 2021

It’s my duty to protect Texas, and I will. https://t.co/fuTHp78r3f — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 24, 2021

"A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden," the Associated Press reports. "U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed 'to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.'"

Pres. Biden's order to halt deportations of violent felons and sex offenders is a betrayal of the men and women guarding our borders and a message to the world that America isn't serious about dealing with this crisis. Judge Tipton did the right thing. https://t.co/qHmtPKdt20 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, President Biden signed an executive order on his first day in the Oval Office to stop construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.