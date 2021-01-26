Texas

Judge Slaps Down Biden’s Deportation Freeze

Katie Pavlich
|
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A federal judge has slapped down President Biden's 100 day deportation freeze for illegal aliens, ruling in favor of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued against the measure. 

"A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden," the Associated Press reports. "U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations. Tipton said the Biden administration had failed 'to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.'"

Meanwhile, President Biden signed an executive order on his first day in the Oval Office to stop construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. 

