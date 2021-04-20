AOC

'This is Not Justice': AOC Streams Her Reaction to Chauvin Verdict

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 7:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A Minnesota jury's decision to convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all three counts he faced was apparently not enough for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who delivered her response to the verdict via Instagram live Tuesday evening.

"It's not justice, and I'll explain to you why it's not justice," declared Ocasio-Cortez from the East Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez went a step further saying Tuesday's verdict is not accountability, nor should it be confused as an example of the system working:  

"I don't even think we call it full accountability because there are multiple officers that were there, it wasn't just Derek Chauvin. And I also don't want this moment to be framed as the system working because it's not working. That's what creates a lot of complexity in this moment."

It's worth noting that the other Minneapolis cops Ocasio-Cortez refers to will also have their day in court in August. 

What's more, if a full conviction is not justice, nor accountability, nor the system working, it begs the question: What is justice as defined by Ocasio-Cortez?

"Justice is Adam Toledo getting tucked in by his mom tonight. Justice is when you're pulled over, there not being a gun that's part of that interaction because you have a headlight out. Justice is your school system not having or being part of a school-to-prison pipeline. Justice is a municipality and a government that does not, because it trickles down right, that does not value military and armaments more than it values healthcare and education and housing."

Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted a similar sentiment Tuesday evening, adding that the guilty verdict is "not a substitute for policy change."

