Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Makes A Shocking Admission About Donald Trump's Presidential Ambitions

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  August 31, 2023 9:48 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson agreed with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump being "too old" to be president.

The exchange occurred at the end of Carlson's "Tucker on X" interview with Portnoy, which dropped Thursday evening.

"To be honest, I think both Trump and Biden are too old. I don't think you should be able to be that old and be president," Portnoy said.

"I agree 100%," Carlson responded after nodding emphatically during Portnoy's statement.

Carlson and Portnoy also discussed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezing multiple times in public.

Trump is 77, Biden is 80, and McConnel is 81.

"How are these people running our country?" Portnoy continued. "There are no companies in the world where I would buy stock where you're having the CEO seemingly at that advanced age. It's just only in politics. It's crazy."

They're both right, of course. Biden isn't much older than Trump, and while some octogenarians remain vibrant into their eighth decade, it's common to experience significant physical and cognitive decline, and it can often hit all at once. Should Trump win the primary and pull off a nearly impossible win in the general, he would be 78 when he enters and 82 when he leaves office, quite comparable with Biden's age.

Carlson told Portnoy earlier in the interview that Trump approached him about the interview that dropped during last week's GOP presidential debate, adding that he and his producer had "no idea" when the deal was made whether Trump would follow through or go ahead and participate in the debate.

