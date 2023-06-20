Hawai'i Is Pretty Cool and Totally in The Chi-Coms’ Crosshairs
Rand Paul Rips Trump For Keeping Fauci Around: 'He Should Not Be So Proud'

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticized former President Donald Trump for allowing Dr. Anthony Fauci to head White House Covid response despite being a "menace to the truth." 

Appearing Tuesday night on Fox News' "Watters' World" with host Jesse Watters in the wake of Trump's lengthy interview with anchor Bret Baier, Paul argued that the former president "should not be so proud of keeping Fauci around."

"Fauci was a menace to the truth," he said. "Talk about a fount of misinformation, it's Anthony Fauci. More misinformation came out of the government than any other source, so he should have fired him."

Watters then played a clip of Baier challenging Trump on the issue and the former president using civil service rules as an excuse before asking Paul whether the Fauci issue would "play a big role in the Republican primary."

"It may, because Fauci did stick around," Paul said. "There may be civil service rules about actually firing him, but there's no reason he had to head up the pandemic committee, the Covid committee."

Paul went on to describe Fauci's refusal to admit the science of natural immunity when putting that science into action by allowing previously infected healthcare workers to work in nursing homes would have saved many lives.

"And there would have been a better way under the Trump Administration to marginalize and push Fauci out of the spotlight and keep his nonsense and his misinformation from infecting the rest of us," he concluded.

