MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying
Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Laments How Little The Medical Establishment Has Learned From China's...
Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically...
Majority of Americans See U.S. Influence on the Decline Since Biden Took Office
Shocking Footage Shows Biden DHS Released Over 150K Illegals Into U.S. Without Court...
Rep.-Elect George Santos Is Now Under Investigation
Liberals Defend Fellow Democrats Who Have Lied While Calling Out George Santos
NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Still Wearing Masks
CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
'Extreme Volatility': GasBuddy Warns Fuel Prices Will Spike Again in 2023
DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'
Some More of the More Riffable Headlines From the Past Year – Part...
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation
The Trial for Paul Pelosi's Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus
Tipsheet

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Laments How Little The Medical Establishment Has Learned From China's Covid Disaster

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  December 28, 2022 7:18 PM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Stanford epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya expressed concern Wednesday night that the global and national medical establishment might have learned nothing from China's horrific experience with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Wednesday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with guest host Sean Duffy, Bhattacharya worried that the same mistakes China and much of the rest of the world made at various points along the way could "come back" if there is another pandemic.

The segment began with Duffy chronicling China's shift from so-called "zero-Covid" policies, a draconian approach to lockdowns that was never sustainable, to essentially giving up and allowing the virus to run unabated through a population that has little natural immunity.

"The World Health Organization has put containment at the center of its approach to future pandemics," Bhattacharya said. "The Biden Administration has basically, I think, rubber-stamped the same kind of containment idea when there's another pandemic. Unless there's a concerted effort by political leaders to examine the failure of our Covid policies and then put in place plans so that we don’t lock down again, I’m afraid it will come back."

The Stanford professor - who helped craft the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020 that called for focused protection of the vulnerable as an alternative to society-destroying lockdowns - noted that many "public health authorities" wanted something like China's Covid policies in the United States even though indefinitely containing a "highly infectious respiratory disease" like Covid-19 is impossible.

It was inevitable that this virus was going to infect basically everybody. It’s a highly infectious respiratory disease. Our efforts to try the control the spread of it, we don’t have a technology that does that ... Chinese authorities capitulated. The problem is they didn’t protect the elderly population. They’re at high risk. There’s a lot of people that have never been infected before that are really at high risk and their healthcare system is much more easily overwhelmed than ours is. That’s what we’re seeing now. It’s tragic. At this point, there’s not much I can do other than to pray for the people of China because it is absolutely a disaster what they’ve had to go through from their move to zero Covid to essentially letting it rip.

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander
MSNBC Host Gets Schooled By Twitter After Defending Biden's History of Lying Sarah Arnold
NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Still Wearing Masks Matt Vespa
Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically Libs of TikTok Rebecca Downs
For Jan. 6 Committee, Time for Transparency Is Running Out Byron York
Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander