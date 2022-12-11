Elon Musk Annihilates Two Leftist Shibboleths With A Single Five Word Tweet, And They Are Big Mad

It's no secret that billionaire Elon Musk has done nearly everything possible to rile up the political left since his purchase of Twitter finalized a month and a half ago, from freeing formerly frozen conservative accounts to releasing the Twitter Files detailing how previous management put their thumb on the scales to censor the right. However, a simple five-word tweet on Sunday morning may have finally driven them all insane permanently.

"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk wrote at 5:58 a.m. eastern time Sunday. So yeah, it was much earlier in Texas or California where Musk was likely located, because when has sleep - which the guy never does anyway - ever gotten in the way of an opportunity to massively troll the left?

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

If you're counting, that's two leftist shibboleths destroyed by Musk, a self-identified political centrist who believes in free speech. First, pronouns. Leftists love them some pronouns, especially ones that describe something different from someone's actual biological sex or are made up out of thin air. So, as actress Gina Carano found out the hard way, they get big mad when someone pokes fun at their new religion.

The other leftist shibboleth is, of course, America's Doctor Himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci, long may his name be blessed. While anyone with half a brain is at least questioning Fauci's approach to lockdowns, school closures, alternative Covid treatments, masks, and vaccine mandates as policies that resulted in massive suffering and death, leftists still revere the guy because he's one of them and they naturally agree with his totalitarian approach to tackling the pandemic.

Here's a sampling of leftist histrionics, starting with Covid muppet Dr. Peter Hotez, who claimed Fauci "did nothing wrong, except serve our nation" and called for Musk to delete his tweet:

For the record: Dr. Fauci has done nothing wrong, except serve our nation. In the meantime, Mr. Musk should know that 200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation. Elon, I’m asking you to take down this Tweet https://t.co/t3ffWQsXnb — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 11, 2022

Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health



Despite your business success, you will be remembered most for fueling public hate & divisions.



You may have money, but you have no class. https://t.co/0zabyXMERz — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 11, 2022

Frantically cobbling together unrelated right wing grievances in a desperate attempt to pander to the most off putting people on earth https://t.co/LXolDNPHr2 — Ded Moroz (@InternetHippo) December 11, 2022

So, Twitter advertisers, this is what you are directly supporting. Reckless, dangerous, anti-science sewage that will cause and compound suffering at a moment of surging disease and at the expense of a very good man. https://t.co/VCdmS30AcV — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 11, 2022

My pronouns are Thanks/Fauci. https://t.co/5EeNZEAxYQ — Gabby Stern (@gabbystern) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, conservatives applauded Musk's tweet for altogether different reasons:

For the first time ever, I affirm someone’s pronouns. https://t.co/ZSHLRN4Utt — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 11, 2022

I fully support your pronouns! https://t.co/hWkvfGTxp0 — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 11, 2022

Best pronouns ever https://t.co/672Cc3SbVV — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2022

Drop the Fauci Files next https://t.co/DeHmLA0Fq5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 11, 2022

Elon running up the scoreboard this weekend 🙌🏻 https://t.co/S1tyh0Tu2f — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 11, 2022

This man continues to be a beacon of hope and light. Thank you. https://t.co/Sn9v509QHh — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) December 11, 2022















