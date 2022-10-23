Bipartisan CBS Focus Group Stuns Host When Panelists Agree On Almost Everything, Including 'Woke Culture'

A balanced focus group on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday morning surely didn't go quite as producers expected when the Democrat and the independent voter both found themselves agreeing with the Republican on key issues, including "woke culture" in schools.

The discussion, moderated by anchor Margaret Brennan, started off pretty tame and predictable, with participants describing the effects of a sputtering economy, inflation, and high gas prices on their own lives. But when the topic turned to raising children in America, even Brennan seemed surprised by the level of agreement.

This CBS focus group - featuring a Republican, a Democrat, & an independent - didn't go quite as planned. John lists "woke culture" as a concern and the rest agree with him.



Margaret Brennan: "I'm hearing all of you echo a lot of the same concerns and agreeing with each other." pic.twitter.com/I7mMQaehmT — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 23, 2022

What are your biggest concerns about raising children in America right now?" Brennan asked John, the self-identified Republican on the panel.





"The whole woke culture affecting our children," John responded. "All these elementary schools and middle schools having woke culture pushed on them from the LGBT plus community for sexual identity and gender. We should be pushing the actual school studies, math, social studies, science. Not, you know, gender studies or sexual identification."





Seemingly hoping for a counterpoint, Brennan next turned to Lashawn, the Democrat, and asked her to "weigh in on this."