Bipartisan CBS Focus Group Stuns Host When Panelists Agree On Almost Everything, Including 'Woke Culture'

A balanced focus group on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday morning surely didn't go quite as producers expected when the Democrat and the independent voter both found themselves agreeing with the Republican on key issues, including "woke culture" in schools.
The discussion, moderated by anchor Margaret Brennan, started off pretty tame and predictable, with participants describing the effects of a sputtering economy, inflation, and high gas prices on their own lives. But when the topic turned to raising children in America, even Brennan seemed surprised by the level of agreement.
This CBS focus group - featuring a Republican, a Democrat, & an independent - didn't go quite as planned. John lists "woke culture" as a concern and the rest agree with him.— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 23, 2022
Margaret Brennan: "I'm hearing all of you echo a lot of the same concerns and agreeing with each other." pic.twitter.com/I7mMQaehmT
Seemingly hoping for a counterpoint, Brennan next turned to Lashawn, the Democrat, and asked her to "weigh in on this."
Stephanie, the independent, stated her agreement with John and Lashawn before citing her own Covid-related school concern.
After a brief discussion about crime and border security concerns, Brennan made a point to note how this focus group has been different from others the network has done.
"Often when we do these focus groups we have people from different party affiliations disagreeing with each other, but I’m hearing all of you echo a lot of the same concerns and agreeing with each other," she said. "None of you are very optimistic about the country right now."
"No," Stephanie replied dryly.
Sure, it's just one focus group. But it also aligns with current polling. With midterm elections quickly approaching, when ordinary people of all political persuasions start agreeing on key conservative issues, it can only mean bad news for Democrats.
