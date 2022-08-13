Lefty Twitter Goes Delightfully Ballistic Over Tulsi Gabbard Filling In For Tucker Carlson

|
|
Posted: Aug 13, 2022 2:30 PM
Source: Meg Kinnard/AP Photo

Amazing crossovers may be common occurrences in the Marvel universe, but they don't happen much anymore in media, where political differences often prove too entrenched even for civil discussions between a guest and a show host of different persuasions on hot-button issues.

But Fox News bucked the trend Friday night in a spectacular way. If you tuned in to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" knowing that host Tucker Carlson was out this week but expecting another Fox News-employed guest host like the always great Will Cain or even Brian Kilmeade, you would have been surprised to see none other than former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sitting in for Tucker. 

But predictably, leftist Twitter was NOT happy, at all. Here's a sampling of their tasty tears with a sprinkling of all the usual canards. Drink up!

Gabbard is, of course, a rare open-minded Democrat who is willing to be based on key issues even if they go against the woke party line. That stand has already made her a frequent guest on all the primetime Fox News shows. Could it eventually make her a full-time employee and even a host? Only time will tell, but it was a heck of a debut performance.

