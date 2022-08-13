Lefty Twitter Goes Delightfully Ballistic Over Tulsi Gabbard Filling In For Tucker Carlson

Amazing crossovers may be common occurrences in the Marvel universe, but they don't happen much anymore in media, where political differences often prove too entrenched even for civil discussions between a guest and a show host of different persuasions on hot-button issues.

But Fox News bucked the trend Friday night in a spectacular way. If you tuned in to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" knowing that host Tucker Carlson was out this week but expecting another Fox News-employed guest host like the always great Will Cain or even Brian Kilmeade, you would have been surprised to see none other than former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sitting in for Tucker.

But predictably, leftist Twitter was NOT happy, at all. Here's a sampling of their tasty tears with a sprinkling of all the usual canards. Drink up!

Looking forward to hearing from the progressive defenders of Tulsi Gabbard, who guest-hosted Tucker Carlson's show tonight. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 13, 2022

You are a liar @TulsiGabbard. You lie for notoriety and self promotion. Worse yet, as an agent of Russian disinformation you promote Russian aggression and endanger America. You have picked a side. Your side is Russia and authoritarianism. https://t.co/0FjZ9uwZ43 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) August 13, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, @USArmy Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard filling in for white nationalist @TuckerCarlson tonight on Fox.



Tonight she’s on taking about how “we the people” need to stand up against the “intelligence community and security state.” pic.twitter.com/K7i3gj59SX — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) August 13, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard is guest hosting Tucker Carlson’s White Power Variety Hour tonight. Just thought the “she’s the most progressive candidate running in 2020” crowd should know. pic.twitter.com/DGwWXxqeXW — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 12, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard is filling in for Tucker Carlson on Fox "News"! Hillary Clinton & Kamala Harris called Tulsi out that Dems can NOT Trust her whatsoever. Hillary continues to be RIGHT about everything. #ButHerEmails America! — Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P (@ddanpereira) August 13, 2022

Gabbard is, of course, a rare open-minded Democrat who is willing to be based on key issues even if they go against the woke party line. That stand has already made her a frequent guest on all the primetime Fox News shows. Could it eventually make her a full-time employee and even a host? Only time will tell, but it was a heck of a debut performance.

Tulsi Gabbard is crushing it filling in for Tucker Carlson.@WillCain killed it earlier in the week and now @TulsiGabbard is crushing it to close out Friday.



Fox New’s TV talent is a murderer’s row. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 13, 2022