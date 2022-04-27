Johns Hopkins' Dr. Makary's Observation Of Doctors and Masks Is 'Most Compelling' Thing Tucker Heard Today

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary perfectly summed up the Covid hypocrisy displayed by much of the medical establishment over the past two years during a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Makary, also a Fox News medical contributor, has become a strong voice of reason within the medical establishment, particularly on the issue of natural immunity from Covid-19, but it was his personal 'behind-the-scenes' observations on doctors and masks that prompted Carlson to call it "the most compelling thing" he heard that day.

"I've been to about five or six major doctors' conferences over the last few months nationwide, large conferences with thousands of doctors," Makary said. "They're not wearing masks, with the rare exceptions, maybe five or ten percent. So when you have doctors aggregating in auditoriums doing their lectures and conferences, then at social events with hundreds of people not wearing masks, what does that tell you about the public health guidance that we've gotten?"

Fire clip from Johns Hopkins' Dr. Marty Makary:



"When you have doctors aggregating in auditoriums doing their lectures and conferences, then at social events with hundreds of people not wearing masks, what does that tell you about the public health guidance that we've gotten?" pic.twitter.com/tgQeb51b98 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 28, 2022

Yet, despite the fact that Covid numbers are down and recent variants are more comparable to the flu or a bad cold, patients and visitors across the country are still required to don useless masks in most medical settings, with no end in sight.

That they are hypocritical jerks for force-masking their patients. https://t.co/Cpw6O7k0EY — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 28, 2022

Earlier in the segment, Makary criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci for a comedy of errors on every major issue from the efficacy of cloth masks to ignoring natural immunity throughout the pandemic: