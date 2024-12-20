Dem Lawmaker Loses It on Photojournalist

Democratic Congressman David Scott of Georgia reamed out a photojournalist outside the U.S. Capitol, demanding to know who gave him the right to snap his picture.

According to those at the scene, an aide was pushing Scott, 79, in his wheelchair when he lashed out at Politico's Francis Chung, yelling, “who gave you the right to take my picture, a**hole?”

The staffer who was assisting Scott then returned to the area where the journalists were gathered and confronted Chung, asking which outlet he was with and saying, “I’m going to ask you to not come and take a picture of us as we’re trying to get into the Capitol.” When Chung replied that he hadn’t gotten in the way, the aide pushed back, raising their voice and repeatedly saying “no,” adding: “I’m going to ask you very nicely to not do that. We will be reaching out to your editor, whoever it is we have to reach out to.” Scott’s office declined to comment on the exchange. (Politico)

Mind you, this was in not just *a* public place, but perhaps the *most* public of places: next to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) December 19, 2024

Social media users were quick to provide the answer to the Democrat's question.

The answer is in the U.S. Constitution, somewhere in the Bill of Rights. Probably the amendments? Check the first one. https://t.co/uDFRrVN14n — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 19, 2024

The first amendment of the US Constitution and the people of Georgia did @repdavidscott



You've been in Congress 21 years, maybe read the first amendment https://t.co/J43TDDn3N8. https://t.co/AC2QySQhRO — Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) December 20, 2024

As Politico reported earlier this year, a number of Scott’s colleagues have expressed concern over his ability to continue serving in Congress.

Even in private meetings, Scott frequently reads from a script and at times has trouble carrying out substantive conversations in real time about much of the food and agriculture policy that he oversees, according to more than a dozen lawmakers, congressional staff, lobbyists and agriculture advocates who have spoken with Scott in recent months and were granted anonymity to speak candidly about their concerns. Some lawmakers who’ve served with Scott for years note he’s long been well-liked by members in both parties, but they also describe him as much sharper a decade ago. “I imagine just about every person is in favor of new leadership, and if there is anyone who says otherwise, then they’re not telling the truth,” said one Democratic lawmaker. […] “David Scott is Exhibit A for term limits,” the Democratic lawmaker added. “He was a respected, talented member who has become diminished. And it’s painful for people to watch.” (Politico)

The exchange with the photojournalist comes after Scott was replaced this month as the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee when the new Congress begins next month.