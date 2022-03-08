'Utterly Loathsome': Tucker Carlson Blasts Lindsey Graham For Support Of Russian Oil Embargo

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham as "utterly loathsome" during Tuesday night's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for supporting a ban on Russian oil imports.

After delaying the decision, President Joe Biden announced the ban on Tuesday, then promised to minimize the impact by seeking oil from other horrible places not named Russia.

Today, I’m announcing that the United States is targeting a main artery of Russia’s economy.



We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2022

Except, that doesn't seem to be going so well.

JUST IN - Saudi Arabia and the UAE declined to speak with Biden about countering Russia and containing a surge in oil prices, WSJ reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 8, 2022

"Ban all Russian imports into the United States in terms of oil and gas, 4% of our oil supply comes from Russia," Graham, who recently called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Fox News earlier Tuesday. "We can easily make that up, so what we haven’t done yet is go after oil and gas sector in Russia. That’s the Achilles heel to Putin’s war machine."

Lamenting the effect of such actions on America's lower and middle class, who can least afford gasoline price hikes, Carlson blasted politicians on both sides of the aisle who are "totally committed to screwing their own supposed constituency."

Tucker Carlson blasts the absurdity and betrayal from politicians of both parties who support Biden's Russian oil ban:



"They don't care about you at all. They have complete contempt for you and your interests ... They are totally committed to screwing their own constituency." pic.twitter.com/QaHTfDIIDD — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 9, 2022

They don’t care about you at all. They have complete contempt for you and your interests. Notice they don’t even bother to apologize to you for what they’re about to do to you and your family, which will change your life, we're not overstating it. Now, who are they? The first two men you saw on that montage were Democrats. The third was Lindsey Graham, we'll let you decide what he is, apart from utterly loathsome, obviously. But we have to tell you that virtually every elected Republican in Washington, D.C. is fully on board with this, which is another way of saying they are totally committed to screwing their own supposed constituency, which would be America's shrinking, desperate middle-class. Those are the people who vote Republican, and this is what they get in return. No apology. Shafted. It’s hard to remember a betrayal at this scale ...

Carlson went on to cite several historical instances where the reaction against the old Soviet Union, in his opinion, didn't reach what it has become today. He used the height of the Cold War and dictator Joseph Stalin's murder of millions of Ukrainians as examples.