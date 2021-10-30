Bill Maher Forces Sen. Chris Coons To Admit Naturally Immune Shouldn't Be Fired For Not Taking Vax

Comedian Bill Maher forced Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons to admit that those with natural immunity to Covid-19 shouldn't be fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.

"The world recognizes natural immunity," Maher said during a Friday night "Real Time" panel discussion, which also included Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan. "We don't, because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies. Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity. We shouldn't fire people who have natural immunity because they don't get the vaccine. We should hire them. Yes?"

"If someone tests as having antibodies, sure," Coons admitted.

Watch Bill Maher force Democratic Sen. Chris Coons to admit that those with natural immunity to Covid-19 shouldn't be fired from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.



As with Gupta & Rogan, get them in the arena and they'll fold. Kudos to Coons for admitting the obvious. pic.twitter.com/A8Y6edmArG — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) October 30, 2021

"Well, OK. But you know, people who've had it – I've had it," Maher pressed. "I mean, I shouldn't be tested anymore. I got the vaccine."

Flanagan bolstered the HBO host's point by pointing out that first responders should be given the benefit of the doubt based on the tremendous risk they're willing to take.

"And if someone's willing to be a fireman, if someone's willing to be a policeman, if someone's willing to go into a burning building and says, 'I'm just not that afraid of COVID and I don't want to take the vaccine,' that should be enough," she said. "You shouldn't be losing a job, you shouldn't be furloughed without pay, the guy that saves lives because he doesn't want to take the vaccine. It's ridiculous."

Maher went on to deride outdoor mask-wearing alone as an "amulet" and a "charm people wear around the neck that wards away evil spirits" before criticizing people, particularly Democrats, for vastly overstating the risks from Covid.

Meanwhile, the evidence for natural immunity's superiority over vaccinated immunity continues to pile up in study after study, even as the Centers for Disease Control pitifully attempts to plug the dike with what Alex Berenson methodically breaks down here as "magic statistical analysis."

President Joe Biden, however, has consistently called for those who refused to be vaccinated to be fired from their jobs.